The abstract accepted for presentation at the AACR annual meeting is as follows:

Abstract 2930 / 10

Synergistic and additive anti-tumor effects of MIV-818 in combination with sorafenib in nonclinical hepatocellular carcinoma models

B Rizoska, J Bylund, S Briem, A Kyle, A Minchinton, F Öberg, K Göhlin and M Albertella.

Details of all presentations for the 2018 AACR annual meeting are available at the conference website:

http://www.aacr.org/Meetings/Pages/MeetingDetail.aspx?EventItemID=136

For further information, please contact:

Erik Björk,

CFO, Medivir AB,

mobile: +46(0)72-228-2831

Richard Bethell,

CSO, Medivir AB,

mobile: +46-72-704-3211

About Medivir

Medivir is a research-based pharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology. We have a leading competence within protease inhibitor design and nucleotide/nucleoside science and we are dedicated to develop innovative pharmaceuticals that meet great unmet medical need. Medivir is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap List (ticker: MVIR). www.medivir.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/medivir/r/new-preclinical-data-on-miv-818-will-be-presented-at-the-aacr-annual-meeting-in-april,c2495262

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/652/2495262/821587.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-preclinical-data-on-miv-818-will-be-presented-at-the-aacr-annual-meeting-in-april-300629465.html

SOURCE Medivir