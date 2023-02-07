New PreK-6 Brain-Based Literacy Instructional Courseware by Learning Ally Wins Top Honors T&L Award of Excellence

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, a national nonprofit working with U.S. schools to improve reading proficiency, has won a Tech and Learning Award of Excellence for its new PreK-6 Professional Courseware on " Effective Brain-Based Literacy Instruction ."

Award

Brent Hartsell, Director of Solutions and Professional Learning for Learning Ally, says, "PreK-6 educators recognize the critical need to elevate their teaching knowledge on evidence-based instruction grounded in the science of reading, with an emphasis on social and emotional learning. Our new courseware is uniquely designed for educators to ensure all children master the fundamentals of reading."

Learning Ally's new Pre-K6 Effective Brain-Based Literacy Instruction courseware is focused on delivering a Whole Child Literacy™ approach, recognizing how each child learns, their academic needs, and the cognitive variables, environment, and social and emotional factors that impact their ability to learn.

Educators will work with Master Teachers to learn the latest research on how the brain learns to read, so they can individualize instruction, and enhance their instructional capacity to develop effective early reading skills.

The award-winning brain-based courseware (online and on-demand) is flexible and adaptive, offering educators comprehensive workshops and collaborative communities of practice, with opportunities to refine and apply new knowledge directly into class and school environments.

Educators will acquire in-depth knowledge on these topics:

Conceptual Underpinnings - Simple Science of Reading and Scarborough's Reading Rope

Phonemic Awareness - phonics, word study, decoding and encoding

Language Comprehension - vocabulary, background knowledge, verbal reasoning, and more

Complexities of Comprehension - connection between comprehension, motivation and strategy instruction

Specific practices tied to data on student achievement with measurable outcomes

Teaching multi-language learners

The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022 celebrates exceptional educational technology supporting teachers and students in primary, secondary, and higher education. "This year's winning products reflect some of the most important trends we're seeing in education," says Christine Weiser, T&L content director. "These trends include a greater focus on wellness, new product features to create flexibility in various learning environments, innovative ways to assess student mastery and to personalize learning, and a focus on professional learning and equitable access for all students."

Learn more about Learning Ally's early literacy and audiobook solutions, and professional learning services , including our Spotlight Learning Series where educators can receive continuing education certificates by learning with literacy thought leaders around the country.

About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a leading education nonprofit dedicated to equipping educators with proven solutions that help new and struggling learners reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students in Pre-K to 12th grade and catalog of professional learning allows us to support more than two million students across the United States.

Contact: Valerie Chernek

410-960-4060 / [email protected]

SOURCE Learning Ally