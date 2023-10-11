New ProAdvisorSuite™ Initiative Unlocks Savings and Delivers Efficiency to Financial Advisors

New initiative from RIA operations consultant Joe Moss seeks to help advisors save time, reduce costs and improve overall efficiency.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProAdvisorSuite™, a new initiative from RIA industry consultant Joe Moss, today announced the launch of a new membership program bringing financial advisors and top advisor technology providers together into a single, game-changing platform dedicated to enhancing the tech-savviness of financial advisors.

ProAdvisorSuite logo
"Financial advisors fully understand the value of staying ahead of the curve when it comes to the technology and tools they use to enhance services and streamline operations," says Joe Moss, RIA operations consultant and creator of the ProAdvisorSuite. "Joining this initiative will empower financial advisors to unlock savings, select the most impactful technology solutions, streamline operations and stay far ahead of the curve."

A Community of Tech-Savvy Professionals
The primary goal of the ProAdvisorSuite initiative is to provide financial advisors with exclusive access to discounts (ranging from 10% to 20%) from top-tier technology providers, guidance on evaluating/purchasing/implementing new advisor technology platforms and a community built around the shared goal of optimizing use of advisortech.

The platform will include Vendor Information, Case Studies, Tech Assessments, Member Chat, Demos and more.

"The primary goal of this initiative is to provide members with access to exclusive discounts from a range of participating vendors. These discounts can help advisors save time, reduce costs, and improve their overall efficiency," says Moss.

Best-of-Breed Technology Providers Go All-in
To launch the new initiative with a bang, ProAdvisorSuite has partnered with a diverse array of vendors to cater to various aspects of a financial advisor's practice. Each provider brings unique benefits and can cater to specific needs of advisory firms of all sizes.

The list of highly acclaimed advisor technology providers includes the following:

  • Asset-Map: Specialized Planning
  • Elements: Sales Enablement
  • Bento Engine: Advice Engagement
  • Hubly: Enhanced Workflows
  • GReminders: Appointment Scheduling
  • FinMate AI: AI Notetaking Assistant for Financial Advisors
  • Wealth I/O: AI-Powered Marketing Engagement
  • Simplicity Ops: Redtail / Wealthbox CRM Optimizer
  • Smart KX: Client Agreements and Fee Billing
  • OnBord: Digital Onboarding
  • Precise FP: Data Gathering
  • Optivice: Debt Optimization
  • CurrentClient: SMS & Video Texting

"Embarking on this collaboration with ProAdvisorSuite, we're thrilled to introduce Asset-Map's specialized planning software at an exceptional value to their members. Together, we're charting a course towards elevating the financial wellness of millions of people," said Keith Meyer, chief marketing officer for Asset-Map.

Membership and Joining the Waitlist
Members pay a monthly fee of $29 to gain access to a growing list of vendors offering special discounted rates available exclusively for members. The more vendors a member utilizes from the list, the greater the potential savings.

If you're intrigued by the potential savings and enhanced efficiency that ProAdvisorSuite offers, we encourage you to join the waitlist on their website. You'll receive instructions on how to become a member as soon as it opens up.

Click here to join waitlist.

About ProAdvisorSuite
ProAdvisorSuite is a game-changing membership program designed for financial advisors, founded by Joe Moss, a long-time RIA ops and tech nerd. The primary goal of this initiative is to provide members with access to exclusive discounts from a range of participating vendors. These discounts can help advisors save time, reduce costs, and improve their overall efficiency.

For more information, please visit https://proadvisorsuite.com/.

Media Contacts:
Ryan George
Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Docupace Technologies, Inc.

