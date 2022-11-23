New Product Safety Recalls

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Nov 23, 2022, 09:12 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Bentex Recalls Children's Clothing Sets Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint and Lead Content Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Bentex-Recalls-Childrens-Clothing-Sets-Due-to-Violation-of-the-Federal-Lead-Paint-and-Lead-Content-Ban-Lead-Poisoning-Hazard 

Indigo Books & Music Recalls Indigo Branded Bear Mugs Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Indigo-Books-and-Music-Recalls-Indigo-Branded-Bear-Mugs-Due-to-Burn-and-Laceration-Hazards 

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

