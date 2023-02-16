New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Betsy & Lace Recalls Children's Nightgowns Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Betsy-and-Lace-Recalls-Childrens-Nightgowns-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standard-and-Burn-Hazard 

Paradise Grills Recalls Outdoor Kitchens Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Paradise-Grills-Recalls-Outdoor-Kitchens-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards 

Kids Preferred Recalls "My First" Disney-Character Figurines Due to Choking Hazard
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Kids-Preferred-Recalls-My-First-Disney-Character-Figurines-Due-to-Choking-Hazard 

Allpredatorcalls.com Recalls Wicked Lights Night Hunting Headlamps Due to Burn Hazard
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Allpredatorcalls-com-Recalls-Wicked-Lights-Night-Hunting-Headlamps-Due-to-Burn-Hazard 

Hatley USA Recalls Children's Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard and Children's Headbands Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Hatley-USA-Recalls-Childrens-Pajamas-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard-and-Childrens-Headbands-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Lead-Content-Ban 

KLIM Recalls Backcountry Probes Due to Risk of Severe Injury or Death
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/KLIM-Recalls-Backcountry-Probes-Due-to-Risk-of-Severe-Injury-or-Death 

Children's Nightgowns Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by The Oaks Apparel Company
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Childrens-Nightgowns-Recalled-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard-Imported-by-The-Oaks-Apparel-Company 

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

