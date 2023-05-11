New Product Safety Recalls

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

May 11, 2023, 09:58 ET

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Peloton Recalls Two Million Exercise Bikes Due to Fall and Injury Hazards  
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Peloton-Recalls-Two-Million-Exercise-Bikes-Due-to-Fall-and-Injury-Hazards 

American Woodmark Recalls to Repair Continental Cabinets and Hampton Bay Kitchen Wall Cabinets Due to Impact Hazard 
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/American-Woodmark-Recalls-to-Repair-Continental-Cabinets-and-Hampton-Bay-Kitchen-Wall-Cabinets-Due-to-Impact-Hazard 

Positec Recalls Blue Ridge Utility Knives Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Positec-Recalls-Blue-Ridge-Utility-Knives-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-at-Target

World Market Recalls Cocktail Shakers Due to Laceration Hazard 
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/World-Market-Recalls-Cocktail-Shakers-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard 

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information: 
- Visit CPSC.gov. 
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

