New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Candy Dynamics Recalls 70 Million Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies Due to Choking Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Candy-Dynamics-Recalls-70-Million-Slime-Licker-Sour-Rolling-Liquid-Candies-Due-to-Choking-Hazard

Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution Recall Cocco's Candy Rolling Candy Due to Choking Hazard; One Death Reported

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Cocco-Candy-and-KGR-Distribution-Recall-Coccos-Candy-Rolling-Candy-Due-to-Choking-Hazard-One-Death-Reported

Russound Recalls MCA-88 Multizone Controller Amplifiers Due to Fire Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Russound-Recalls-MCA-88-Multizone-Controller-Amplifiers-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Children's Blanket Sleepers and Robes Recalled by International Intimates Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Childrens-Blanket-Sleepers-and-Robes-Recalled-by-International-Intimates-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-and-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards

