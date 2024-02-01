New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Snap Recalls Lithium-Ion Battery Sold for Pixy Flying Cameras Due to Fire Hazard

Huihuang Trading Recalls Fishing Games Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard, Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

DailySale Recalls High-Powered Magnetic Balls Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet Sets

Lovevery Recalls Slide & Seek Ball Runs with Wooden Knobs Due to Choking Hazard

Meijer Recalls December Home Branded "Candelabra" Style Light Bulbs Due to Laceration Hazard

Children's Nightgowns Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Imported by Shenzhen Weite Information Technology Co., Ltd.; Sold Exclusively by Ekouaer at Amazon.com

Children's Nightgowns Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Imported by Stripe and Stare

iFIT Recalls NordicTrack 50 LB iSelect Voice-Controlled Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Hazard

SRAM Recalls Shift Brake Levers Due to Crash Hazard

Flat River Group Recalls Children's Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards; Violation of Federal Safety Regulations for Bicycles

Box Components Recalls BMX Race Bicycle Stems Due to Fall Hazard

The Museum of Modern Art Recalls Glass Little Wanderer Snow Globes Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at MoMA Design Stores

BISSELL Recalls Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners Due to Fire Hazard

