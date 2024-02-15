New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Char-Broil Recalls Digital Electric Smokers Due to Risk of Electric Shock

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Char-Broil-Recalls-Digital-Electric-Smokers-Due-to-Risk-of-Electric-Shock

Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Rear-Controlled Ranges Due to Electrical Shock and Electrocution Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Electrolux-Group-Recalls-Frigidaire%20Rear-Controlled-Ranges-Due-to-Electrical-Shock-and-Electrocution-Hazards

Bell Sports Recalls Bell Soquel Youth Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Bicycle Helmets

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Bell-Sports-Recalls-Bell-Soquel-Youth-Bicycle-Helmets-Due-to-Risk-of-Head-Injury-Violation-of-the-Federal-Safety-Regulation-for-Bicycle-Helmets

BRS and BULin Liquid Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Poisoning, Burn, and Flash Fire; Violation of the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Safety Act and the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by WAOLi

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/BRS-and-BULin-Liquid-Fuel-Bottles-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Poisoning-Burn-and-Flash-Fire-Violation-of-the-Childrens-Gasoline-Burn-Prevention-Safety-Act-and-the-Portable-Fuel-Container-Safety-Act-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-by-WAOLi

FeraDyne Outdoors Recalls Rhino Climbing Sticks Due to Fall and Laceration Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/FeraDyne-Outdoors-Recalls-Rhino-Climbing-Sticks-Due-to-Fall-and-Laceration-Hazards

Ocean State Job Lot Recalls "Growing Table-Mini Greenhouse and Raised Garden Bed" Due to Fire Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Ocean-State-Job-Lot-Recalls-Growing-Table-Mini-Greenhouse-and-Raised-Garden-Bed-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission