New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Bubble Bear Crib Mattresses Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Violations of the Federal Safety Regulation for Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Coral Island

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Bubble-Bear-Crib-Mattresses-Recalled-Due-to-Fire-Hazard-Violations-of-the-Federal-Safety-Regulation-for-Mattresses-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-by-Coral-Island

High-Powered Magnetic Ball Sets Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet Sets; Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com through Joybuy

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/High-Powered-Magnetic-Ball-Sets-Recalled-Due-to-Ingestion-Hazard-Violation-of-the-Federal-Safety-Regulation-for-Toy-Magnet-Sets-Sold-Exclusively-on-Walmart-com-through-Joybuy

Jool Baby Recalls Nova Baby Infant Swings Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulations

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Jool-Baby-Recalls-Nova-Baby-Infant-Swings-Due-to-Suffocation-Hazard-Violation-of-the-Federal-Safety-Regulations

Anker EverFrost Lithium-Ion Battery Powered Coolers Recalled Due to Battery Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Anker Innovations

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Anker-EverFrost-Lithium-Ion-Battery-Powered-Coolers-Recalled-Due-to-Battery-Fire-Hazard-Manufactured-by-Anker-Innovations

Getallfun Recalls High-Powered Magnetic Ball Sets Due to Ingestion Hazard; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet Sets

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Getallfun-Recalls-High-Powered%20Magnetic%20Ball%20Sets%20Due%20to%20Ingestion-Hazard-Failure-to-Meet-Federal-Safety-Regulation-for-Toy-Magnet-Sets

GT Recalls LaBomba Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/GT-Recalls-LaBomba-Bicycles-Due-to-Fall-and-Injury-Hazards

Yamaha Corporation of America Recalls Power Adaptors Due to Electrical Shock and Electrocution Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Yamaha-Corporation-of-America-Recalls-Power-Adaptors-Due-to-Electrical-Shock-and-Electrocution-Hazards

Sleep Technologies Recalls Eco Terra Mattresses Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Regulation; Sold Exclusively on Ecoterrabeds.com

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Sleep-Technologies-Recalls-Eco-Terra-Mattresses-Due-to-Fire-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Mattress-Flammability-Regulation-Sold-Exclusively-on-Ecoterrabeds-com

Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Arctic Cat Catalyst 600 Snowmobiles Due to Injury Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Textron-Specialized-Vehicles-Recalls-Arctic-Cat-Catalyst-600-Snowmobiles-Due-to-Injury-Hazard

SINGES 3-in-1 High Chair and Booster Seats Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Violations of the Federal Safety Regulations for High Chairs and Booster Seats; Sold Exclusively at Walmart.com; Imported and Sold by Shenzhen Yingjieshang Trade

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/SINGES-3-in-1-High-Chair-and-Booster-Seats-Recalled-Due-to-Fall-Hazard-Violations-of-the-Federal-Safety-Regulations-for-High-Chairs-and-Booster-Seats-Sold-Exclusively-at-Walmart-com-Imported-and-Sold-by-Shenzhen-Yingjieshang-Trade

TJX Recalls Children's Brown Stretch Twill Pants Sets Due to Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Marshall's

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/TJX-Recalls-Childrens-Brown-Stretch-Twill-Pants-Sets-Due-to-Choking-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-at-Marshalls

Fossil Group Recalls Bracelet Sold with Skechers Jewelry Gift Sets Due to High Levels of Lead and Cadmium

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Fossil-Group-Recalls-Bracelet-Sold-with-Skechers-Jewelry-Gift-Sets-Due-to-High-Levels-of-Lead-and-Cadmium

