New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Culture Kings Recalls Sneaker Basel Magnetic Levitation Displays Due to Laceration and Ingestion Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Culture-Kings-Recalls-Sneaker-Basel-Magnetic-Levitation-Displays-Due-to-Laceration-and-Ingestion-Hazards

Fisher-Price Recalls Little People Mickey and Friends Figures Due to Choking Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Fisher-Price-Recalls-Little-People-Mickey-and-Friends-Figures-Due-to-Choking-Hazard

Crown Boiler Recalls Home Heating Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Crown-Boiler-Recalls-Home-Heating-Boilers-Due-to-Carbon-Monoxide-Poisoning-Hazard

Twenty Four Six Foods Recalls Happiness USA Roller Ball Candy Due to Choking Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Twenty-Four-Six-Foods-Recalls-Happiness-USA-Roller-Ball-Candy-Due-to-Choking-Hazards

Nestlé USA Recalls Metallic Mugs Sold with Starbucks-Branded Gift Sets Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Nestle-USA-Recalls-Metallic-Mugs-Sold-with-Starbucks-Branded-Gift-Sets-Due-to-Burn-and-Laceration-Hazards

BRS and BULin Liquid Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Burn and Poisoning; Violation of the Children's Burn Prevention Safety Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Tentock

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/BRS-and-BULin-Liquid-Fuel-Bottles-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Burn-and-Poisoning-Violation%20of%20the%20Childrens-Burn-Prevention-Safety-Act-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-by-Tentock

Ravin Crossbows Recalls Ravin R500 Series Crossbows Due to Injury Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Ravin-Crossbows-Recalls-Ravin-R500-Series-Crossbows-Due-to-Injury-Hazard

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission