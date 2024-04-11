New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Yoto Recalls Yoto Mini Speakers for Children Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Yoto-Recalls-Yoto-Mini-Speakers-for-Children-Due-to-Burn-and-Fire-Hazards

Fischer Sports Recalls Junior Ski Boots Due to Fall Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Fischer-Sports-Recalls-Junior-Ski-Boots-Due-to-Fall-Hazard

BRS Liquid Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Poisoning and Burn Hazard; Violation of the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Huenco

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/BRS-Liquid-Fuel-Bottles-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Poisoning-and-Burn-Hazard-Violation-of-the-Childrens-Gasoline-Burn-Prevention-Act-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-by-Huenco

Red Land Cotton Recalls Quilts and Shams Due to Laceration Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Red-Land-Cotton-Recalls-Quilts-and-Shams-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard

Delta Cycle Recalls Bicycle Stem Raisers Due to Fall Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Delta-Cycle-Recalls-Bicycle-Stem-Raisers-Due-to-Fall-Hazard

Touchat Area Rugs Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Touchat

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Touchat-Area-Rugs-Recalled-Due-to-Fire-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Regulations-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-by-Touchat

Intimidator Recalls Intimidator and Mahindra Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Crash Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Intimidator-Recalls-Intimidator-and-Mahindra-Utility-Vehicles-UTVs-Due-to-Crash-Hazard

Zipline Kits Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Jugader

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Zipline-Kits-Recalled-Due-to-Fall-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-by-Jugader

Innovative Bedding Solutions and SBL Recall GhostBed Natural Mattresses Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Regulation

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Innovative-Bedding-Solutions-and-SBL-Recall-GhostBed-Natural-Mattresses-Due-to-Fire-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Mattress-Flammability-Regulation

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

