New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

StyleCraft Recalls Instinct Cordless Hair Clippers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (24-269)

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/StyleCraft-Recalls-Instinct-Cordless-Hair-Clippers-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards

Goal Zero Recalls Yeti Link Modules with EC8 Cables Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (24-270)

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Goal-Zero-Recalls-Yeti-Link-Modules-with-EC8-Cables-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards

myCharge Recalls POWER HUB All-In-One Portable Chargers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Costco (24-271)

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/myCharge-Recalls-POWER-HUB-All-In-One-Portable-Chargers-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards-Sold-Exclusively-at-Costco

MM Products Recalls JoyJolt™ Declan Glass Coffee Mugs Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards (24-272)

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/MM-Products-Recalls-JoyJolt-Declan-Glass-Coffee-Mugs-Due-to-Burn-and-Laceration-Hazards

Cinmar Recalls Frontgate Chaise Lounge Chairs Due to Finger Crushing and Amputation Hazards (24-273)

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Cinmar-Recalls-Frontgate-Chaise-Lounge-Chairs-Due-to-Finger-Crushing-and-Amputation-Hazards

Thousandshores Recalled Theefun Kids Gardening Tools Sets Due to Violation of the Federal Phthalates Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon (24-274)

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Thousandshores-Recalled-Theefun-Kids-Gardening-Tools-Sets-Due-to-Violation-of-the-Federal-Phthalates-Ban-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon

Cargo Bicycles Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Manufactured by Babboe B.V. (24-275)

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Cargo-Bicycles-Recalled-Due-to-Fall-Hazard-Manufactured-by-Babboe-B-V

Vita-Mix Reannounces and Expands Recall of Ascent Series and Venturist Series 8-ounce and 20-ounce Blending Containers and Blade Bases Due to Laceration Hazard; Offers New Repair Kit Due to Additional Injuries (24-276)

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Vitamix-Reannounces-and-Expands-Recall-of-Ascent-Series-and-Venturist-Series-8-ounce-and-20-ounce-Blending-Containers-and-Blade-Bases-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard-Offers-New-Repair-Kit-Due-to-Additional-Injuries

Head Rush Technologies Recalls TRUBLUE iQ Auto Belay Devices Due to Fall Hazard (24-277)

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Head-Rush-Technologies-Recalls-TRUBLUE-iQ-Auto-Belay-Devices-Due-to-Fall-Hazard

Orly Recalls Lavender Scented Candles in a Round Wooden Bread Bowl Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (24-278)

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Orly-Recalls-Lavender-Scented-Candles-in-a-Round-Wooden-Bread-Bowl-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards-Sold-Exclusively-at-Cracker-Barrel-Old-Country-Store

Six-Drawer Dressers Sold Exclusively at Rooms To Go Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units; Imported by Global Home USA (24-279)

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Six-Drawer-Dressers-Sold-Exclusively-at-Rooms-To-Go-Recalled-Due-to-Tip-Over-and-Entrapment-Hazards-Violation-of-Federal-Regulation-for-Clothing-Storage-Units-Imported-by-Global-Home-USA

