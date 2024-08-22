New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Siemens Industry Recalls SolarReadyTM Meter Combos Due to Fire Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Siemens-Industry-Recalls-SolarReady-Meter-Combos-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Head Rush Technologies Recalls TRUBLUE Speed Auto Belay Devices Due to Fall Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Head-Rush-Technologies-Recalls-TRUBLUE-Speed-Auto-Belay-Devices-Due-to-Fall-Hazard

Shawshank LEDz Recalls Squeeze Plush Ball Monsters Toys and Easter Squeezable Toys Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Ace Hardware

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Shawshank-LEDz-Recalls-Squeeze-Plush-Ball-Monsters-Toys-and-Easter-Squeezable-Toys-Due-to-Injury-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-at-Ace-Hardware

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

