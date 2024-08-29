New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

HALO 1000 Portable Power Stations Recalled Due to Serious Fire and Burn Hazards; One Death Reported; Imported by ZAGG; Sold by ACG, QVC and ZAGG

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/HALO-1000-Portable-Power-Stations-Recalled-Due-to-Serious-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards-One-Death-Reported-Imported-by-ZAGG-Sold-by-ACG-QVC-and-ZAGG

Fisher-Price Recalls Dumbbell Toy in Baby Biceps Gift Sets Due to Choking Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Fisher-Price-Recalls-Dumbbell-Toy-in-Baby-Biceps-Gift-Sets-Due-to-Choking-Hazard

Glow in Dark Party Supplies Toy Sets Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Battery-Operated Toys; Imported by OleOle Toy; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Glow-in-Dark-Party-Supplies-Toy-Sets-Recalled-Due-to-Ingestion-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Regulations-for-Battery-Operated-Toys-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-by-OleOleToy

