New Product Safety Recalls

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Sep 26, 2024, 09:43 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

John Deere Recalls Compact Utility Tractors Due to Crash Hazard (24-377)
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/John-Deere-Recalls-Compact-Utility-Tractors-Due-to-Crash-Hazard 

Liberty Hardware Recalls Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars Due to Fall Hazard (24-378)
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Liberty-Hardware-Recalls-Multi-Grip-Tub-Safety-Bars-Due-to-Fall-Hazard 

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using LEHOM Baby Playpens Due to Entrapment and Suffocation Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulations for Play Yards, Phthalates and Lead; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using and dispose of LEHOM Baby Playpens because they...
CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Magnetic Chess Games Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Magnet Toys; Sold by Zhengtongfu

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using and dispose of Magnetic Chess Games sold by...
