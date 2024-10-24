New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

CFMOTO Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/CFMOTO-Recalls-All-Terrain-Vehicles-Due-to-Crash-Hazards

PowerBlock Recalls Commercial Pro 100 Weight Sets Sold with 5 lb Grip Handles Due to Impact Injury Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/PowerBlock-Recalls-Commercial-Pro-100-Weight-Sets-Sold-with-5-lb-Grip-Handles-Due-to-Impact-Injury-Hazard

Ricky Powersports Recalls Youth and Adult All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death and Violation of Federal ATV Safety Regulations

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Ricky-Powersports-Recalls-Youth-and-Adult-All-Terrain-Vehicles-ATVs-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-and-Violation-of-Federal-ATV-Safety-Regulations

