New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Polaris Industries Recalls Ranger XP Kinetic Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire and Crash Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Polaris-Industries-Recalls-Ranger-XP-Kinetic-Recreational-Off-Road-Vehicles-ROVs-Due-to-Fire-and-Crash-Hazards

HALO Recalls Tumblers with Metal Straws Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Wawa Stores

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/HALO-Recalls-Tumblers-with-Metal-Straws-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-at-Wawa-Stores

Humane Recalls Charge Case Accessory for Ai Pin Due to Lithium Battery Fire Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Humane-Recalls-Charge-Case-Accessory-for-Ai-Pin-Due-to-Lithium-Battery-Fire-Hazard

Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Bauer 4-Gallon Battery-Powered Backpack Sprayers Due to Fire Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Harbor-Freight-Tools-Recalls-Bauer-4-Gallon-Battery-Powered-Backpack-Sprayers-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Manhattan Comfort Recalls Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Centers and Panels Due to Injury Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Manhattan-Comfort-Recalls-Floating-Wall-Theater-Entertainment-Centers-and-Panels-Due-to-Injury-Hazard

Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Baby Gates Due to Entrapment Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Gates and Enclosures

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Sanven-Technology-Recalls-Vevor-Baby-Gates-Due-to-Entrapment-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Regulations-for-Gates-and-Enclosures

