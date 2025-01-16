New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Lexmark International Recalls Specialty Printers Due to Fire Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Lexmark-International-Recalls-Specialty-Printers-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Northern Tool + Equipment Recalls Adjustable Swivel Shop Stools with Backrests Due to Fall Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Northern-Tool-Equipment-Recalls-Adjustable-Swivel-Shop-Stools-with-Backrests-Due-to-Fall-Hazard

Polaris Industries Recalls Model Year 2024-2025 Ranger XD 1500 and Crew XD 1500 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Injury and Crash Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Polaris-Industries-Recalls-Model-Year-2024-2025-Ranger-XD-1500-and-Crew-XD-1500-Recreational-Off-Road-Vehicle-ROVs-Due-to-Injury-and-Crash-Hazards

Vornado Air Recalls VH2 Whole Room Heaters Due to Electric Shock and Fire Hazards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Vornado-Air-Recalls-VH2-Whole-Room-Heaters-Due-to-Electric-Shock-and-Fire-Hazards-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com

HallyBee Farmhouse Dressers Recalled Due Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by YKHallyBee

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/HallyBee-Farmhouse-Dressers-Recalled-Due-Tip-Over-and-Entrapment-Hazards-Violation-of-Federal-Regulation-for-Clothing-Storage-Units-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-by-YKHallyBee

Three61 Recalls Samurai Mini Smoke Alarms Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to a Fire; Sold Exclusively by HSN

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Three61-Recalls-Samurai-Mini-Smoke-Alarms-Due-to-Failure-to-Alert-Consumers-to-a-Fire-Sold-Exclusively-by-HSN

Ivy City Recalls Children's Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively by Ivy City

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Ivy-City-Recalls-Childrens-Pajamas-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Regulations-Sold-Exclusively-by-Ivy-City

Veyer Recalls WorkPro Office Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Veyer-Recalls-WorkPro-Office-Chairs-Due-to-Fall-Hazard

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

