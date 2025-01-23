New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Duluth Trading Company Recalls Children's Holiday Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations for Children's Sleepwear; Sold Exclusively by Duluth Trading Company

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Duluth-Trading-Company-Recalls-Childrens-Holiday-Pajama-Sets-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Regulations-for-Childrens-Sleepwear-Sold-Exclusively-by-Duluth-Trading-Company

NQDTPBOR Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by TPBOR

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/NQDTPBOR-Helmets-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Head-Injury-Violation-of-Federal-Regulations-for-Bicycle-Helmets-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-by-TPBOR

GiantMouse Recalls GM12 and GMP12 Folding Knives Due to Laceration Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/GiantMouse-Recalls-GM12-and-GMP12-Folding-Knives-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard

ChrisDowa Roller Window Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Shaoxingkeqiao Nenghaozhenfang

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/ChrisDowa-Roller-Window-Shades-Recalled-Due-to-Strangulation-and-Entanglement-Hazards-Violation-of-Federal-Regulations-for-Window-Coverings-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-by-Shaoxingkeqiao-Nenghaozhenfang

SHEIN Distribution Corporation Recalls Teckwe Hair Dryer Brushes Due to Electrocution or Shock Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/SHEIN-Distribution-Corporation-Recalls-Teckwe-Hair-Dryer-Brushes-Due-to-Electrocution-or-Shock-Hazard

