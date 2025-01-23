New Product Safety Recalls

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Jan 23, 2025, 09:45 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Duluth Trading Company Recalls Children's Holiday Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations for Children's Sleepwear; Sold Exclusively by Duluth Trading Company
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Duluth-Trading-Company-Recalls-Childrens-Holiday-Pajama-Sets-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Regulations-for-Childrens-Sleepwear-Sold-Exclusively-by-Duluth-Trading-Company

NQDTPBOR Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by TPBOR
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/NQDTPBOR-Helmets-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Head-Injury-Violation-of-Federal-Regulations-for-Bicycle-Helmets-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-by-TPBOR

GiantMouse Recalls GM12 and GMP12 Folding Knives Due to Laceration Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/GiantMouse-Recalls-GM12-and-GMP12-Folding-Knives-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard

ChrisDowa Roller Window Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Shaoxingkeqiao Nenghaozhenfang
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/ChrisDowa-Roller-Window-Shades-Recalled-Due-to-Strangulation-and-Entanglement-Hazards-Violation-of-Federal-Regulations-for-Window-Coverings-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com-by-Shaoxingkeqiao-Nenghaozhenfang

SHEIN Distribution Corporation Recalls Teckwe Hair Dryer Brushes Due to Electrocution or Shock Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/SHEIN-Distribution-Corporation-Recalls-Teckwe-Hair-Dryer-Brushes-Due-to-Electrocution-or-Shock-Hazard

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

