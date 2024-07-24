LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Slovenian Tourist Board has launched an inspiring new promotional campaign "Slovenia. It's All in Our Nature", which plays on the double meaning of 'nature,' using it as a lens to explore both the landscape and the character of the Slovenian nation. Simultaneously, the campaign combines Slovenia's breathtaking scenery with the country's top athletes, showcasing the country as not only a travel destination, but also as a place where sport, healthy living and sustainable values are celebrated.

»Slovenia. It's All in Our Nature« Key Visual

Slovenia embodies courage, passion, pride and perseverance. Known as one of the greenest countries in the world and as Europe's green playground, Slovenia offers endless opportunities for outdoor activities across diverse terrains, from mountains and forests, to rivers and seas. With a national sports holiday on September 23, Slovenians also embrace year-round outdoor recreation, enjoying the country's exceptional active experiences for all ages. This remarkable natural environment has also shaped Slovenian athletes to be both cooperative and victorious (read more: What is the secret of the success of Slovenian athletes). This summer, they will have a fresh opportunity to pursue Olympic glory, proudly representing Slovenia at the world's most prestigious sporting event.

The campaign features top-quality visuals and videos showcasing 10 iconic Slovenian locations, including Otočec and Dolenjska, Bled and the Alps, Soča Valley, Ptuj, Piran and the Coast, Postojna Cave and Ljubljana. These stunning locations are depicted through captivating imagery, offering a glimpse into the natural beauty and cultural richness of Slovenia. The campaign also highlights over 20 of Slovenia's top athletes, such as Tadej Pogačar, Janja Garnbret, Kristjan Čeh, Andreja Leški, Toni Vodišek, the women's handball team and the men's volleyball team, who encompass the spirit of perseverance, excellence and connection to nature.

These captivating videos highlights the stunning landscapes and vibrant culture of Slovenia, showcasing how its natural beauty and thriving sporting spirit harmoniously intertwine. Accompanied by a soundtrack from the renowned Slovenian musician DJ Umek and Sounds like Slovenia, a Spotify library of diverse Slovenian sounds, it adds a contemporary feel and captures the essence of Slovenia.

