New Pulmonary Procedures Registry Aims to Improve Patient Outcomes

AABIP and Eon Collaborate on Unprecedented Data Collection Initiative

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Bronchology & Interventional Pulmonology (AABIP) announced the launch of the AABIP Pulmonary Procedures Registry, powered by Eon, to coincide with the fifth annual AABIP conference in Nashville, Tennessee, Aug. 11–13.

AABIP Pulmonary Procedures Registry Powered by Eon

Participating healthcare providers will advance the cause of improved patient outcomes by contributing data on the pulmonary procedures they perform that would otherwise not be shared with the field. The registry will launch with endobronchial ultrasound bronchoscopies and expand to other types of bronchoscopy and pulmonary procedures in the coming years. This first-of-its-kind resource will be available to all facility types and sizes nationwide.

"An individual facility may have a highly successful program but think how much more powerful the data they collect would be if more providers could analyze it," said Dr. George A. Eapen, AABIP's president. "The collaborative power we're harnessing is going to save lives by allowing participating providers to fine-tune their work and their capacity to track patients."

"Healthcare outcomes are not being systematically observed automatically in a scalable manner, so each patient's experience becomes an anecdote rather than a data point," added Eon Founder and co-CEO Dr. Aki Alzubaidi. "Automation of a registry to collect real data on outcomes allows expansion of medical knowledge — the experience of each patient helps inform the decisions that clinicians make for those who come after."

The registry will be supported by a subscription model with three tiers offering varying degrees of data management automation.

Interested providers can request a demo at the AABIP Conference this week in Nashville or by visiting aabronchology.org to learn more about the registry.

About AABIP

Since its founding in 1992, the American Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology has been a unifying source for information regarding the fields of bronchology and interventional pulmonology. Over the last few years, AABIP has achieved significant milestones, including having the Journal of Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology become indexed on Index Medicus, having IP Fellowship programs become part of the National Residency Match Program, running a twice-yearly scientific symposium, and developing and implementing the first board certification exam in interventional pulmonology.

About Eon

Eon is a health data science company that utilizes computational linguistics and care management to track incidentals and actionable findings across a variety of medical disciplines throughout the course of a patient's health journey. Eon exists to ensure the right data reaches the right people at the right time to make patients healthier and healthcare affordable.

Media contact:

Christine Spraker

303.870.4042

SOURCE Eon