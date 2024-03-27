NEW! PURE LEAF ZERO SUGAR SWEET TEA CRACKS THE CODE BY DELIVERING DELICIOUS SWEET ICED TEA WITH ZERO SUGAR AND ZERO CALORIES

Pure Leaf assembles myth-busting duo Emily Alyn Lind and Celeste O'Connor to uncover the innovation in the "Unbelievably Sweet Files."

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For many sweet tea drinkers, the more sugar, the sweeter the sip. Sweet tea existing without sugar may seem impossible to believe, but Pure Leaf has cracked the code with its newest innovation. Introducing Pure Leaf Zero Sugar Sweet Tea: a delicious, real brewed, high-quality sweet, iced tea with zero sugar and zero calories. Whether you're a traditional sweet tea drinker or an iced tea skeptic, Pure Leaf is bringing non-believers to the sweet side with help from Emily Alyn Lind and Celeste O'Connor (who are no strangers to mysterious plots and uncovering the truth - check them out in a major blockbuster in theaters now!) in a national campaign launched today.

Try to believe the unbelievable flavor of Pure Leaf Zero Sugar Sweet Tea Celeste O' Connor and Emily Alyn Lind star in the Pure Leaf "Unbelievably Sweet Files" campaign featuring the new Pure Leaf Zero Sugar Sweet Tea

The Unbelievably Sweet Files

Extraterrestrial sightings, ghost stories, or simply inexplicable phenomena, our society craves the unbelievable. To help bust the myth that Pure Leaf Zero Sugar Sweet Tea can't be sweet and delicious without sugar, Pure Leaf today unveiled its "Unbelievably Sweet Files" campaign, which includes:

A video starring Emily and Celeste, in which they uncover the truth of the new Zero Sugar Sweet Tea.

A national promotion, calling on fans to submit their out-of-this-world accounts on PureLeafZeroSugar.com. The most unbelievable stories will be chosen, and winners will receive a Pure Leaf Zero Sugar Prize Pack , including the new Zero Sugar Sweet Tea and a selection of holographic stickers. Submissions will be open until April 26th .

, including the new Zero Sugar Sweet Tea and a selection of holographic stickers. Submissions will be open until . A multi-city tour kicking off next week, in three of America's historically mystifying cities – New Orleans ( April 3 ), Boston (April 5), and Chicago ( April 7 ). Consumers can "sip it to believe it" with complimentary Pure Leaf Zero Sugar Sweet Tea tastings at each stop.

"A delicious zero sugar sweet tea that actually tastes good seems like a dream, which is why I'm thrilled Pure Leaf has nailed it," says actor Emily Alyn Lind. "Celeste and I have had a blast finding a sweet tea that satisfies your cravings without a load of extra sugar. You have to taste it to believe it."

"This sweet, iced tea tastes truly incredible," adds actor Celeste O'Connor. "It really is hard to believe it has zero sugar. Emily and I both love a good mystery, so we're excited to help tea lovers uncover this new truth: sweet tea doesn't need sugar to be deliciously sweet and satisfying."

Real Brewed and Deliciously Sweet, Minus the Sugar

As with every bottle of Pure Leaf Iced Tea, Pure Leaf Zero Sugar Sweet Tea is made from freshly picked, high-quality black tea leaves brewed fresh for each batch – creating a smooth, woody aroma with the perfect level of sweetness. Real brewed without artificial flavors, colors, concentrates, or preservatives, each bottle contains zero calories and zero grams of sugar.

"Bringing our first-ever Zero Sugar Sweet Tea product to market has been a long time coming," says Julie Raheja-Perera, General Manager, North America, Pepsi Lipton Partnership. "We know this is an iced tea option consumers are looking for today, and we took the time needed to perfect our recipe. We wanted to make the delicious taste of sweet tea happen without sugar, while keeping Pure Leaf's standards of real, freshly brewed tea that consumers have come to know and love. Partnering with Celeste and Emily to help consumers believe this unbelievable product has been a fun way to explore the phenomenon together."

For more information on the new Pure Leaf Zero Sugar Sweet Tea, visit www.PureLeafZeroSugar.com. You can also learn more about Pure Leaf's robust lineup of flavors – including a brand-new Blackberry flavor – by visiting www.PureLeaf.com or following @PureLeaf on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

No purchase necessary. Open to all 50 US & DC legal residents, 18+ (19+ in AL/NE). Sweepstakes ends 4/26/24. See Official Rules.

###

ABOUT PEPSICO

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

ABOUT CELESTE O'CONNOR

Celeste O'Connor is a purpose driven actor who initially made waves on the scene in Blumhouse's FREAKY starring alongside Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton. Additional film credits include the critically acclaimed indie film SELAH AND THE SPADES, Netflix's IRREPLACEABLE YOU, and the independent feature WETLANDS. In 2021, O'Connor played "Lucky," a no nonsense, straight shooter Ghostbuster in GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE. O'Connor is set to reprise their role in the 2024 sequel GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE, in theaters March 22, 2024. O'Connor recently made their Marvel debut with Sony's MADAME WEB. Additional film credits include MGM's A GOOD PERSON and Paramount's THE IN BETWEEN and WETLANDS. The young star was originally born in Nairobi, Kenya, before relocating with their family to Baltimore, Maryland as a young child. In 2023, O'Connor, founded Pedestal, a Brooklyn-based production company that specializes in immersive visual storytelling that shines a light on joyful Black experiences.

ABOUT EMILY ALYN LIND

Emily Alyn Lind has previously showcased her talent in the reboot of GOSSIP GIRL on Max, a series that has remained one of the network's highest-viewed since its debut in 2021. Emily's upcoming role in the next installment of GHOSTBUSTERS, set to star alongside Celeste, is highly anticipated. Emily's versatility is shown through her leading roles in other notable productions, such as Netflix's 2020 McG horror-comedy THE BABYSITTER: KILLER QUEEN, Mike Flanagan's Warner Bros. feature DOCTOR SLEEP, LIGHTS OUT, J. EDGAR, and independent film EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE. Emily has garnered attention from reputable publications such as Bazaar, Vogue, Interview, and WWW. Her collaborations with some of the world's largest brands, including Gucci, YSL, and Dior, further highlight her appeal and influence within the industry. With a global Instagram following exceeding 600K, Emily's social media presence is a testament to her growing popularity and widespread appeal among fans.

Media Contact

Chloe Hager | Edelman

[email protected]

SOURCE Pure Leaf Iced Tea