NEW RACHAEL RAY® COOKWARE, BAKEWARE, AND TOOLS & GADGETS IN ON-TREND ORANGE HUE

VALLEJO, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Corporation, U.S. celebrates the upcoming 20th anniversary in 2025 of its successful Rachael Ray® cookware brand with the relaunch of Orange – one of Rach's original and most beloved hues – across several top-selling kitchen product categories, including cookware, bakeware, and tools and gadgets. In 2005, Rachael Ray launched her first product with Meyer and a year later, her first complete line of cookware debuted, putting Orange front and center of home kitchens nationwide. The return to Orange in a curated assortment is available now for a limited time at www.RachaelRay.com and retail nationwide.

Rachael Ray® Cook + Create Cookware 11-Piece Set in New Orange

Sophisticated, trend-forward, and compatible with other colors offered in Rachael Ray cookware and kitchenware, Orange is forecasted this year to be a top hue in home décor as well as other consumer product categories, including fashion. Symbolizing warmth and prosperity, orange hues are highly sensory and energizing. In the kitchen they add a pop of excitement and playfulness that make cooking and entertaining more fun and engaging.

In cookware, Orange is back in select Rachael Ray® Cook + Create enameled aluminum cookware. The well designed collection features thick, sturdy aluminum construction with colorful exterior finishes for enhanced performance, durability, and beauty. A premium triple-layer nonstick cooking surface (including rivets) effortlessly releases the stickiest ingredients and reduces cleanup time. Shatter resistant glass universal lids fit multiple pots and pans and feature a silicone rim for a softer landing. Dishwasher safe and oven safe to 400°F, the cookware includes comfortable silicone handles in matching hues. New Cook + Create Cookware in Orange includes the 11-Piece Cookware Set ($149.99), the 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan ($49.99), and the 10 inch Skillet ($29.99).

In Rachael Ray Bakeware, the non-slip and comfortable silicone inserts on side handles are styled in Orange for a bright contrast to the bakeware's durable gray nonstick finish inside and outside. The extensive Orange assortment in bakeware includes the following sets and open stock items:

5 Pc. Bakeware Set ($36.00)

3 Pc. Bakeware Set ($34.99)

10x15 inch Sheet Pan ($12.99)

11x17 inch Sheet Pan ($17.99)

9 x 13 inch Rectangular Pan with Lid ($12.99)

9 inch Square Pan ($12.99)

9 inch Round Pan ($12.99)

9 x 5 inch Loaf Pan ($13.99)

9 inch Springform Pan ($17.99)

6 Cup Muffin Pan ($19.99)

12 Cup Muffin Pan ($19.99)

24 Cup Mini Muffin Pan ($19.99)

Rachael Ray's original Orange is also back in numerous fan-favorite Rachael Ray Tools and Gadgets, including the following:

Garbage Bowl ($19.99)

EVOO, the Extra Virgin Olive Oil Bottle ($19.99)

10 Piece Mixing Bowls Set ($54.99)

Veg-a-Peel ($19.99)

3 Piece Set Lil' Devils ($12.99)

3 Piece Set Spoonula ($12.99)

2 Piece Set Spatula ($7.99)

5 Piece Set Lazy Tools ($29.99)

For further information on the Rachael Ray cookware and kitchenware in Orange, and all other Rachael Ray cookware and kitchen products, consumers are welcomed to visit www.RachaelRay.com.

Rachael Ray® is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, U.S., one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Rachael Ray, brands sold by Meyer Corporation U.S. include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Meyer™, Ayesha Curry, Hestan®, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

