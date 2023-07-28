New Rally House Store Comes to Akron, Ohio

AKRON, Ohio, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio sports fans are accustomed to the national sports and merchandise retailer Rally House. More dedicated sports fans and proud locals can now count on the second Rally House storefront in the Akron area- Rally House West Market Plaza. This new location brings an expansive assortment of high-quality sports apparel and locally-inspired merchandise to help every customer showcase their team and hometown pride.

Rally House often seeks opportunities to bolster its presence in growing markets, including the incredible city of Akron, OH. "Our team is ecstatic to bring another storefront to Akron," explains District Manager Hannah Garcia. "Customers will have a blast every time they stop into our store, thanks to our incredible staff, fun atmosphere, and impressive selections of team gear and local merch!"

Patrons can rely on Rally House West Market Plaza for a wide array of officially licensed sports apparel, collectibles, and other great products from popular brands like Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, and Adidas. There are also many fan-favorite collegiate and professional teams in stock at this new Rally House store, including gear for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Akron Zips, Cleveland Browns, Guardians, Cavaliers, and others.

Alongside an expansive selection of team-specific products, Rally House West Market Plaza also offers one-of-a-kind local apparel and gifts for residents and tourists in the area. Customers will find local Akron and Cleveland merchandise to represent local favorites like the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Platform Beer Co., Bertman Ballpark Mustard, and Cleveland Whiskey.

This well-known retailer stands out from the competition by delivering an extraordinary shopping experience, especially at Rally House West Market Plaza. Shoppers can also place an order online at www.rallyhouse.com and have many remarkable products shipped to any of the 50 states.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 150+ locations across 16 states.

