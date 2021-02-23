New REFRESH® DIGITAL Lubricant Eye Drops Tackle Eye Dryness Due to Everyday Screen Use

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From scrolling through social media feeds, to video conferences for work and school, to relaxing with television and video games, Americans are spending approximately 13 hours a day on some type of digital device.1 As the reliance on screens to connect digitally for both professional and personal use continues to rise, more than half of adults suffer from digital eye strain,2 which often includes dry, irritated eyes.

"The relationship between digital technology and eye health is complex," said optometrist Dr. Selina McGee, Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry. "We typically blink our eyes once every three to four seconds, or approximately 20 times per minute. This provides the eye with the moisture it needs to function comfortably. When looking at screens for prolonged periods of time, we tend to blink less completely, and our blink rate is often cut in half. This causes eyes to miss out on the much-needed hydration from natural tears, which then leads to eye dryness, burning, irritation, or discomfort."

REFRESH® DIGITAL is a new lubricant eye drop formulated to specifically relieve dryness and irritation that may occur from prolonged screen time. A scientific advancement, REFRESH® DIGITAL features proprietary HydroCell™ technology that supports all three layers of the tear film to keep eyes hydrated.

"We often use multiple screens simultaneously during our daily routine, and many people just cope with eye discomfort associated with extended screen time," said Dr. McGee. "However, I tell my patients that when it comes to their eyes, they should not settle. REFRESH® DIGITAL offers a way for them to quickly relieve dry, irritated eyes from screen time."

In addition to using REFRESH® DIGITAL lubricant eye drops, Dr. McGee notes that the 20-20-20 rule can also help reduce the effects of digital screen time on eyes: for every 20 minutes of screen time look away at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

REFRESH® DIGITAL is available in both a convenient multidose bottle and preservative-free, single-use vials online and at retail locations nationwide where over-the-counter eye drops are sold.

About REFRESH®

With over 30 years' experience, REFRESH® has dedicated decades of research to eye health and offers a full line of lubricant eye drops, ointments and gel drops for use daytime, nighttime and anytime in between. Learn more about REFRESH® DIGITAL and the complete line of REFRESH® products at www.refreshbrand.com.

About Allergan Eye Care

As a leader in eye care, Allergan has discovered, developed, and delivered some of the most innovative products in the industry for more than 70 years. Allergan has launched over 125 eye care products and invested billions of dollars in treatments for the most prevalent eye conditions including glaucoma, ocular surface disease, and retinal diseases such as diabetic macular edema and retinal vein occlusion.

We remain steadfast in helping eye care providers deliver the best in patient care through innovative products and outreach programs.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

