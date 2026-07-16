New release 'Beechworth's Telegraph' by Leo Nette reveals how morse code transformed Australia's gold rush frontier

This historical book chronicles the rise of a booming gold town, the arrival of revolutionary communications technology, and the people who connected a nation

BEECHWORTH, Australia, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When gold was discovered in the Beechworth region in 1852, thousands of fortune seekers flooded into northeastern Victoria from across Australia and around the world. Virtually overnight, Beechworth transformed from a remote settlement into one of the colony's most prosperous and chaotic boomtowns.

Beechworth’s Telegraph

The promise of wealth was irresistible. More than 14,000 ounces of gold were transported to Melbourne every fortnight, fueling economic growth and attracting a diverse population eager to strike it rich. Within a year, Beechworth boasted a thriving commercial district and more than sixty hotels, earning a reputation as Australia's version of the Wild West. Outlaws, claim jumpers, disputes over water rights, racial tensions, and limited law enforcement created a volatile environment where communication was often slow and unreliable.

Against this backdrop came a technological innovation that would forever change the town's future: the electric telegraph.

In "Beechworth's Telegraph" (published by Xlibris AU), author Leo Nette presents an extensively researched and engaging account of the history of telegraphy in Beechworth, spanning from the mid-19th century through to the early 20th century. The book traces the origins of Morse code, the development of telegraphic communication throughout Australia, and the vital role Beechworth played as an important communications hub linking Melbourne, Sydney, and beyond.

Through historical records, timelines, archival research, photographs, and biographical profiles, Nette explores the physical construction of telegraph networks, the challenges faced by operators, and the remarkable individuals whose dedication kept information flowing across vast distances. The book reveals how the telegraph revolutionized communication, shrinking delivery times from months to mere hours and connecting Australia to the wider world in unprecedented ways.

More than a history of technology, "Beechworth's Telegraph" is a story of innovation, perseverance, and community. It highlights the impact of telegraphy on commerce, government, journalism, and daily life while preserving the legacy of the telegraph operators whose work helped shape modern communications.

The book is now available through is available now through major book retailers, and may be purchased directly from https://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/860299-beechworths-telegraph.

"Beechworth's Telegraph"

By Leo Nette

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 380 pages | ISBN 9798369487419

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 380 pages | ISBN 9798369487426

E-Book | 380 pages | ISBN 9798369487402

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Leo Nette is a historian, researcher, and former telecommunications professional with a lifelong interest in Morse code and telegraphic communication. Drawing on years of research, practical experience, and involvement with Australia's Morsecodian community, he has dedicated himself to preserving the stories of the people, technology, and institutions that helped shape the nation's communications history. Through "Beechworth's Telegraph," Nette offers a detailed and insightful tribute to an era that transformed how people connected across vast distances.

EDITORS: For review copies or interview requests, contact:

Marketing Services

Tel: 1 800 844 927,+61 2 8310 8187 (from outside Australia)

Fax: 02-8088-6078

Email: MarketingServices(at)xlibris(dot)com(dot)au

SOURCE Xlibris Publishing Australia