New Release Examines the Hidden Patterns Shaping Today's Family Dynamics

Brian M. Lippincott, Ph.D. offers an integrated approach to help families rebuild trust and connection

SPARKS, Nev., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Combining his own lived experience of learning Jungian psychology with an expansive case study, Brian M. Lippincott, Ph.D. has released his first book, "Analytical Psychology and Family Systems: Neo-Jungian Practice to Help Families Find Flow."

“Analytical Psychology and Family Systems: Neo-Jungian Practice to Help Families Find Flow” By Brian M. Lippincott Ph.D.

Jungian psychology, developed by Carl Jung, is a depth psychology approach that explores the unconscious mind, including archetypes, symbols and the process of individuation, or becoming one's true self. It emphasizes the integration of conscious and unconscious elements to promote psychological growth and balance.

In Lippincott's framework, flow is an optimal state in which action and awareness merge, self-consciousness diminishes and focus intensifies. It occurs when skill and challenge are balanced, leading to deep engagement and intrinsic motivation. Lippincott extends the concept beyond the individual, suggesting flow can also emerge within families and therapeutic relationships, fostering connection and emotional attunement.

The book responds to what Lippincott describes as a modern family crisis: overworked parents, screen-absorbed teenagers, increasing mental health struggles, and fractured multigenerational bonds. Against this backdrop, he proposes that Jung's analytical psychology, while profound in its treatment of the inner world, must be expanded and integrated with systemic family therapies to address relational realities.

The text unfolds through a seven-year composite case study of a family, particularly focusing on a father, Pastor Mike, a mother, Sally, and their adolescent daughter Tammy. The narrative is fictionalized but based on decades of clinical practice. Through this family, Lippincott demonstrates how archetypes, projection, flow states, individuation, and structural family therapy can be woven together into a holistic therapeutic approach.

Over the course of the seven-year therapeutic journey, the family moves from conflict, projection and emotional disconnection toward greater awareness, accountability and relational balance. Tammy, initially cast as the family's scapegoat, progresses through stages of psychological struggle and growth, while her parents begin to confront their own roles in the family system. Through a combination of Jungian insight and family systems interventions, the case illustrates how increased differentiation, improved communication and shared emotional engagement can lead to lasting change. Ultimately, Lippincott presents the outcome as a model for how families can move beyond dysfunction and toward a more integrated, connected and resilient state of living.

"Analytical Psychology and Family Systems: Neo-Jungian Practice to Help Families Find Flow"

By Brian M. Lippincott Ph.D.

ISBN: 9798765265406 (softcover); 9798765265390 (hardcover); 9798765265383 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Brian M. Lippincott, Ph.D., is currently a supervisor at the Mental Health and Wellness Center at De Anza College. After receiving his bachelor's and master's degrees, he earned a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology with an emphasis in Depth Psychology from Pacifica Graduate Institute. As a licensed marriage and family therapist and a licensed clinical psychologist in California, Dr. Lippincott has operated a private practice since 1985. He also has substantial experience teaching at John F. Kennedy University, Chapman University, National University, Brandman University, and California State University, Monterey Bay. To learn more, please visit Lippincott's YouTube Channel or www.brianlippincottphd.com.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

SOURCE Balboa Press