New Report from Bloomberg Law Offers Deep Dive Into Federal Patent Claims

News provided by

Bloomberg Law

07 Jun, 2023, 08:38 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the availability of a Patent Litigation report that draws on its comprehensive federal intellectual property law dockets from across the country from 2022 and provides a data-driven analysis of patent claims filed in federal district courts and alternative venues. The report, which kicks off Bloomberg Law's 2023 Litigation Statistics series, offers insights into the filing trends, litigation outcomes, and judicial benchmarks that will help patent litigators easily identify the high-risk areas and key market opportunities they need to stay on top of this volatile practice area.  

Continue Reading

The report includes full-year 2022 totals for all patent lawsuit filings in federal district courts and alternative venues, the individual courts and judges that defined the year, the most active plaintiffs and defendants, and case outcome comparisons between top districts and judges. Among the key findings include:

  • Patent litigation activity decreased in 2022, as lawsuits came down from a two-year pandemic-era bump to finish with the third-lowest annual total since 2010.
  • The 10 most frequent lawsuit filers in 2022 were all non-practicing entities—companies that sue for patent rights without actually producing any inventions.
  • It takes the average patent case filed in the Eastern District of Texas 50 days longer to get resolved than the average case filed in the Northern District of California.

"This report uniquely incorporates the expertise of Bloomberg Law's analyst team with several of our data-driven tools, helping smart lawyers benchmark the courts and judges involved in patent litigation," said Alex Butler, vice president, analysis & content, Bloomberg Law. "This intelligence helps our clients make sense of the vagaries of the patent litigation landscape — something we've done for decades."  

The Patent Litigation report is the first of three planned reports in Bloomberg Law's 2023 Litigation Statistics series and will be followed by reports on ESG Litigation and Multidistrict Litigation. A complimentary copy of the report, which is available to all Bloomberg Law subscribers, can be accessed at http://onb-law.com/asYU50OGCUC.   

About Bloomberg Law
Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. Our deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law

Also from this source

Bloomberg Law Named 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Best Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Content Solution

Bloomberg Law to Highlight Platform Enhancements and New Contract Solutions at CLOC Global Institute

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.