New Report Names Sitecore a Strong Performer in Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced the company's recognition as a Strong Performer among the most significant digital asset management (DAM) providers by Forrester Research, Inc., in the analyst firm's new report: "The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management For Customer Experience, Q4 2019."

"Sitecore's strengths are in its scalability and user interface," states the report. "Customer references had hundreds of thousands of assets deployed across multiple regions with no impact on availability. They also praised the 'intuitiveness and consistency' of the user interface and noted that it was one of the platform's key selling points."1 The report goes on to state, "Sitecore is a good fit for companies looking for a midmarket or enterprise DAM solution in verticals that would benefit from a product that is closely aligned with adjacent digital experience (DX) software apps."

Sitecore DAM helps organizations address their content crisis by empowering them to improve content delivery, reuse, and governance. As part of the SaaS-based Sitecore Content Hub™, Sitecore DAM integrates seamlessly with the company's comprehensive campaign planning and workflow automation tools that streamline marketing processes so teams can easily plan, collaborate, monitor, and deliver campaigns and personalized experiences across any channel, at every stage of the customer journey. In combination with Sitecore® Experience Platform™ and Sitecore Experience Commerce™, marketers can connect marketing assets, customer data, and analytics to measure content performance across channels, allowing for more efficient creation and orchestration of digital experiences.

"Content is the fuel that drives the personalization engine. In the year since the acquisition of Stylelabs and subsequent creation of Sitecore Content Hub, Sitecore has evolved into the only vendor offering marketers the ability to own their end-to-end content lifecycle, enabling our customers to accelerate development and maximize impact," said Tim Pashuysen, chief strategy officer, Sitecore Content Hub, Sitecore. "We are proud to have Forrester's recognition and believe it validates our product strategy to not only manage content, but also turn it into a force multiplier that drives our customers' competitive advantage."

"The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management For Customer Experience, Q4 2019" identified 14 vendors and scored their products against 28 criteria spanning current offerings, strategy, and market presence. Specifically, Sitecore received the highest possible score in the scalability, usability and user interface, content collaboration support, metadata and taxonomy, video management, and supporting products and services criteria.

