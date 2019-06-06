New report ranks FPL a national leader in solar energy

JUNO BEACH, Fla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Power & Light Company ranks second among all electric utilities nationwide for interconnected solar, according to the 2018 Solar Rankings released today by the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA). The 12th annual report compares data from more than 500 utilities across the country.

FPL currently operates 18 major solar power plants and more than 200 smaller solar installations. In January, the company announced its groundbreaking "30-by-30" plan to install more than 30 million solar panels by 2030, which is helping make Florida a global leader in solar energy.

"Being recognized as a national leader in advancing solar energy is a testament to FPL's commitment to making smart investments for our customers," said FPL President and CEO, Eric Silagy. "Our unprecedented solar expansion is making Florida a world leader in solar energy, while we continue to keep FPL customer bills among the lowest in the country."

"It's impressive to see how Florida Power & Light has risen among the ranks to become a leader in this year's Top 10 list," said Julia Hamm, president and CEO at SEPA. "The company is truly among those spearheading the progress we've seen in the electric sector, by implementing replicable business models and paving the way to a clean, smart and resilient energy future."

Florida's solar growth is receiving accolades far and wide. The Solar in the Southeast 2018 Annual Report recently released by the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE) showed that Florida recently surpassed Georgia in solar capacity and is now forecast to outpace North Carolina in the next few years. The report applauded FPL for making "the boldest 10-year solar commitment of any utility in the country."

"We congratulate Florida Power & Light for being recognized as a national leader in 2018 for its efforts to bring more clean solar power onto the energy grid," said Dr. Stephen Smith, SACE's executive director. "It is this level of leadership that helped earn FPL the distinction of 'Sunriser' in our recent report, Solar in the Southeast, where we examine current and future solar growth in our region. We look forward to applauding even greater gains in solar development in the coming years as FPL builds out its 30-by-30 commitment in the Sunshine State as well as additional planned solar projects."

FPL also recently requested Public Service Commission approval of a new community solar program, FPL SolarTogetherSM, which would offer FPL customers the opportunity to directly participate in Florida's transformation to a world leader in solar energy. If approved, the offering is expected to be the largest community solar program in the United States.

Florida's largest generator of solar energy

FPL currently operates approximately 1,250 megawatts of universal solar capacity comprised of 18 solar power plants, including two that feature advanced battery storage systems, and more than 200 smaller solar installations, including:

FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy and Battery Storage Center, Charlotte County

FPL Barefoot Bay Solar Energy Center, Brevard County

FPL Blue Cypress Solar Energy Center, Indian River County

FPL Citrus Solar Energy and Battery Storage Center, DeSoto County

FPL Coral Farms Solar Energy Center, Putnam County

FPL DeSoto Next Generation Solar Energy Center, DeSoto County

FPL Loggerhead Solar Energy Center, St. Lucie County

FPL Hammock Solar Energy Center, Hendry County

FPL Horizon Solar Energy Center, Alachua and Putnam counties

and counties FPL Indian River Solar Energy Center, Indian River County

FPL Interstate Solar Energy Center, St. Lucie County

FPL Manatee Solar Energy Center, Manatee County

FPL Martin Next Generation Clean Energy Center (hybrid solar/natural gas), Martin County

FPL Miami-Dade Solar Energy Center, Miami-Dade County

FPL Pioneer Trail Solar Energy Center, Volusia County

FPL Space Coast Next Generation Solar Energy Center, Brevard County

FPL Sunshine Gateway Solar Energy Center, Columbia County

FPL Wildflower Solar Energy Center, DeSoto County

FPL Solar Circuit at Daytona International Speedway, Volusia County

Solar research installation at Florida International University , Miami-Dade County

In addition, FPL recently announced the start of construction on its 10 newest solar power plants, which are expected to begin powering customers by early 2020 and bring the company's total installed solar capacity to approximately 2,000 megawatts:

FPL Babcock Preserve Solar Energy Center, Charlotte County

FPL Blue Heron Solar Energy Center, Hendry County

FPL Cattle Ranch Solar Energy Center, DeSoto County

FPL Echo River Solar Energy Center, Suwannee County

FPL Hibiscus Solar Energy Center, Palm Beach County

FPL Northern Preserve Solar Energy Center, Baker County

FPL Okeechobee Solar Energy Center, Okeechobee County

FPL Southfork Solar Energy Center, Manatee County

FPL Sweetbay Solar Energy Center, Martin County

FPL Twin Lakes Solar Energy Center, Putnam County

For more information, visit www.FPL.com/solar.

Florida Power & Light Company

Florida Power & Light Company is the largest energy company in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold, serving more than 5 million customer accounts or an estimated 10 million+ people across the state of Florida. FPL's typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill is approximately 30 percent lower than the latest national average and among the lowest in the U.S. FPL's service reliability is better than 99.98 percent, and its highly fuel-efficient power plant fleet is one of the cleanest among all electric companies nationwide. The company was recognized in 2018 as one of the most trusted U.S. electric utilities by Market Strategies International for the fifth consecutive year. A leading Florida employer with approximately 8,700 employees, FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), a clean energy company widely recognized for its efforts in sustainability, ethics and diversity, and has been ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry in Fortune's 2019 list of "World's Most Admired Companies." NextEra Energy is also the parent company of Gulf Power Company, which serves more than 460,000 customers in eight counties throughout Northwest Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

