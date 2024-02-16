New Report Reveals Insights into Prehospital Heat-Related Incidents Attended by EMS

LAKEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageTrend, LLC. released the latest report as part of the Collaborate™ research initiative. The report, "Prehospital Heat Illness-Related Incidents from 2019 to 2023," analyzes the characteristics of heat-related incidents attended by EMS in the United States from 2019 to 2023. The research provides insights into the patient needs associated with heat-related incidents, which can help strengthen training, quality of care, resource allocation and alternative healthcare options to support individuals that find themselves sensitive to heat.

According to the reported 15,725,721 total incidents with 9-1-1 response and patient contact from 2019 to 2023:

78,848 (0.5%) were heat-related incidents

50% involved individuals 50 years or older

52% encompassed older adults (65 years or older) in private residences

Counties with high poverty rates (>20%) had 9.2 heat-related incidents per 1,000 EMS incidents compared to 5.9 heat-related incidents for counties with low poverty rates (≤ 20%)

"The data shows the need for resources that can intervene and prevent heat-related illnesses within communities, ultimately reducing the burden on prehospital and emergency department services," said Morgan K. Anderson, ImageTrend Research Manager and Epidemiologist. "It is important to collaborate with your local public health department or community advocacy groups to identify heat-vulnerable individuals within your community that may utilize EMS on high-heat days for preventable heat-related illnesses."

The Collaborate Short Reports are designed to provide a snapshot of data insights on relevant topics that relate to patient care, crew safety, operational management and public health. Collaborate is a research and analysis program developed by ImageTrend that is dedicated to the enhancement of healthcare and public safety industries.

For more information on the Collaborate program and how to utilize the report findings, please visit www.imagetrend.com/Collaborate.

