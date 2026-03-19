New Report Reveals Surprising Trends in Ohio Airport Accidents

The Overwhelming Majority of Accidents Occur Away from Major Hubs

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers, analyzing ten years of Ohio aviation data, reveals that the majority of airport accidents occur at smaller, regional facilities rather than the state's busiest hubs. The analysis, based on National Transportation Safety Board aviation accident data from 2016 to 2025, shows that while major airports handle the highest volume of traffic, they account for a smaller percentage of total incidents.

The report examines accident distribution across the state, providing critical context for travelers, pilots, and aviation professionals. The findings indicate a significant disparity in where accidents are most frequently recorded.

According to the analysis:

The busiest commercial airports in Ohio were involved in just 4.8% of all accidents over the last decade.

The state's other regional, municipal, and small private airports accounted for 95.2% of incidents during the same period.

This data challenges the common assumption that higher passenger volume directly correlates with a higher frequency of aviation accidents.

"This data provides critical context for understanding aviation safety in Ohio," said Andrew Kryder, Esq. "The findings suggest that different airport environments face unique challenges. Our goal is to support those affected by any type of aviation incident and to help the public understand the real statistics behind aviation safety."

This report aims to inform public perception by clarifying where the greatest risks in aviation lie. The data underscores that safety measures must be tailored to the specific operational profiles of different airports, from major commercial hubs to smaller, general aviation airfields.

Publication: Are Ohio's Smaller Airports Riskier Than Major Hubs?

About The Kryder Law Group

The Kryder Law Group represents individuals injured due to negligence. Our plane crash lawyers fight for justice for victims and promote greater public awareness of safety data. We can help you navigate the complexities of plane crash cases and will work to secure the compensation you deserve.

Contact:

Andrew S. Kryder, Esq.

***@kryderlaw.com

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SOURCE The Kryder Law Group, LLC