New Report Sheds Light on Tech Demand Gen Trends in 2021

"Digital tech marketing has been growing steadily for years, and in many cases, demand gen is taking the lead in terms of share of marketing budget," says Martha Schwartz, co-founder and president of Activate. "During Covid, B2B tech demand gen marketers hit and exceeded their KPIs. We also found that 90% of marketers are seeing online event fatigue. There are so many other revealing insights that will let B2B demand gen marketers see where they stand against their peers."

Here are some of the topics covered in this report:

Demand generation budget patterns and growth

How most B2B tech demand generation marketers have changed and expanded their activities in response to the pandemic

Tactics that are seeing increased adoption

Top ABM and sales relationship strategies

Sophisticated attribution techniques and metrics in use

The complete State of Demand Gen 2021 report can be found at www.activatems.com/state-of-demand-gen-2021/.

About Activate:

Activate Marketing Services ( www.activatems.com ) provides content-powered lead and marketing services for business technology marketers, based on a unique combination of buyer insights and high-performance content. Activate develops detailed buyer personas, creates multi-platform content to engage prospects at every stage of the decision-making process, then nurtures the resulting relationships across live, mobile and digital platforms to convert prospects into customers. Founded by a team of high-tech media executives with deep expertise in editorial, marketing and technology, Activate's formula for high-performance marketing connects messaging, marketing and measurement to deliver bottom-line results.

A Next 15 Company

For more information, please visit www.activatems.com .

