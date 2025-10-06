New Report Warns of US Water Sector Crisis. THEONI Highlights the Need for a Global Response Through Responsible Water Stewardship

The World's Leading Greek Water Brand Is Used to Support Water-Based Sustainability in Europe. Now, It Will Do the Same in America.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black & Veatch's 2025 Water Report highlighted a building crisis in the water sector in the US. It found that a sustainable water supply is threatened by contamination, drought, and growing demand, and shared advice on water supply resilience, reuse, and studies of vulnerability. These are all areas that THEONI is familiar with. As one of Europe's premier natural mineral water brands, the company understands that water security is a growing issue. It's also more than an American concern. It is a global one. That is why the company has invested heavily in the concept that, as a resource, water is valuable and every choice around water stewardship matters.

"Water is our source of life," said Dimitris Tselios, CEO of Greece's premier bottled water brand. "Our goal at THEONI is to offer both our domestic and international customers the most valuable asset of Nature in its highest quality version. We're excited that thirsty, health-conscious American consumers will soon be amongst the group we serve, too."

THEONI is already a household name in its home country of Greece. The company bottles pure spring water right at the source: the Goura Spring, at an altitude of 1100m in the Agrafa mountain range in central Greece. The water in the spring is naturally alkaline with a pH of 8 and a perfect mineral balance of 116 mg/L CaCO₃.

This smooth, enriched water is naturally produced by the Goura Spring's rock bed. All THEONI has to do is bottle the water directly from the spring — no filters or processing required. The water is directed to the company's state-of-the-art factories, where it is directly put into a variety of bottles — including the brand's new line of 100% recyclable cartons, which are part of a deliberate effort to offer more environmentally friendly forms of hydration.

THEONI's approach to providing fresh, pure mineral water to thirsty consumers around Europe has caught on fast. The company has seen explosive, double-digit growth every year since its inception.

THEONI is setting a new gold standard for the most valuable commodity in the world. Its respectful, sustainable, simple approach to bottling and shipping water around the world is revolutionizing how individuals stay hydrated and earth-conscious at the same time. As the company works to expand its presence in the US market in the coming months, a growing number of American consumers can look forward to enjoying a refreshing serving of Greek spring water, all while maintaining a clean conscience.

About THEONI

THEONI Natural Mineral Water was founded in 2013. The Greek brand bottles its award-winning alkaline water directly from the pristine, naturally gushing Goura Spring in Greece's Agrafa mountain range, at an altitude of 1100m. The pure product has a pH of 8 and a smooth, naturally balanced taste. THEONI has achieved steady double-digit growth since its inception and has earned more than 150 international quality awards, including being named the world's top mineral water twice. The company is committed to sustainably bringing nature's highest quality water to consumers worldwide. Learn more at theoni-water.gr .

