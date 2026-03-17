New Research Finds Luxury Travel Demand Expanding Beyond the Ultra-Wealthy

Arrivia's The New Luxury Travel Playbook report explores how aspiring luxury travelers are redefining the category, creating new engagement opportunities for travel brands and loyalty programs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury travel is growing beyond its traditional ultra-wealthy base, creating new opportunities for brands with travel loyalty programs to capture a greater share of high-end travel demand, according to a new report from travel technology provider arrivia.

The New Luxury Travel Playbook examines the circumstances under which aspiring luxury travelers—households with net worth between $100,000 and $1 million—are actively upgrading their travel. It explores how wealth, life stage and generation shape the definition of luxury.

Comfort and ease redefine luxury

The findings suggest that luxury travel is becoming less about price and more about quality and ease. In the survey, which is based on responses from 2,190 U.S. leisure travelers, 34% of respondents rank comfort as the most important attribute when booking a luxury trip or experience, making it the most selected priority. Convenience, privacy and attentive service are also key markers.

While these opinions hold true across all wealth categories, they are more prevalent among aspiring luxury travelers, demonstrating that for individuals in higher wealth tiers, these qualities are often viewed as baseline expectations. For aspiring travelers, however, reduced planning complexity can be the defining difference when trading up, underscoring that luxury is no longer defined by a single profile. Instead, many consumers may selectively upgrade parts of a trip while moderating spending elsewhere.

Participation spans generations

The research highlights how luxury engagement appears across generations. Millennials represent the largest share of respondents within the aspiring luxury segment, while Gen Z respondents report strong participation in higher-end experience categories such as luxury sporting events, safari or wilderness excursions and private villa stays.

These patterns indicate that luxury participation does not always align directly with income or accumulated wealth. Instead, many travelers engage with luxury through selective spending decisions tied to their priorities.

Cruise reflects today's definition of modern luxury

Nearly half of the survey respondents have taken a luxury cruise, demonstrating that the category already reaches well beyond a niche audience.

When asked what makes a luxury cruise feel different from a standard one, travelers often point to features tied to comfort and service, including a less crowded atmosphere, refined dining and personalized attention. But the highlight for those who had sailed on a luxury cruise liner in the past is the all-inclusive structure of the experience, reinforcing the appeal of travel options that reduce planning friction.

Special occasions act as a gateway to luxury

For many travelers, luxury purchases are tied to milestone moments rather than routine travel decisions. In the survey, 28% cited "special occasions" as the primary reason for booking a luxury destination activity. These milestone moments, such as anniversaries, celebrations or family trips, often create a natural opportunity for travelers to upgrade specific parts of a trip.

Loyalty programs extend luxury engagement

For loyalty programs, luxury travel presents a tangible engagement opportunity. Arrivia's research finds that 43% of consumers belong to at least one loyalty program offered by a luxury travel brand, with participation particularly strong among Millennials and Gen Z.

When asked how they prefer to use loyalty points or perks, room or suite upgrades ranked first overall, suggesting that many travelers rely on loyalty benefits as a pathway to elevate their travel experience.

"Luxury travel preferences are evolving alongside a broader group of travelers who are willing to trade up when it feels worth it," says Mark Wilson, Senior Vice President, Product Strategy & Operations, Cruise & Tour at arrivia. "For loyalty programs, recognizing those behaviors early creates an opportunity to engage travelers as they build their travel habits. Aligning loyalty benefits with what luxury travelers value most—comfort, convenience and ease—can convert occasional luxury purchase into repeat behavior."

For more information about the report or to speak with Mark Wilson, Senior Vice President, Product Strategy & Operations, Cruise & Tour at arrivia., please contact Vanessa Horwell at [email protected] or download The New Luxury Travel Playbook here.

About arrivia

Arrivia is a travel technology company that provides travel loyalty, booking and marketing solutions to consumer-facing companies that want to deliver exceptional value to their customers, uncover new revenue streams and drive growth through exciting travel rewards and member benefits. The company's Travel Privileges program opens up the world of travel for companies like American Express, T-Mobile, Alaska Air, USAA and Marriott Vacation Club by offering their customers more value through exclusive pricing and encouraging discovery with relevant and personalized options that inspire travel and consumer loyalty.

To learn more about how arrivia helps companies drive growth, incentivize sales, boost affinity and reward high-value customers, visit www.arrivia.com or contact us at [email protected]

SOURCE Arrivia