New Research Finds Peanut Butter Consumption Builds Muscle Power in Older Adults

More Power Helps with Daily Activities, Including Climbing Stairs and Rising from a Chair

ALBANY, Ga., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peanut Institute is sharing results of a clinical trial by researchers at Deakin University's Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition (IPAN) in Melbourne, Australia, that found a daily serving of peanut butter significantly boosted muscle power in older adults1. The findings were recently published in the international peer-reviewed Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle (JCSM) and shared by The Peanut Institute .

In addition to the new findings from Deakin University, previous studies have shown the muscle benefits of peanut consumption for older adults, as well as athletes. (PRNewsfoto/The Peanut Institute)

The six-month study, known as the Capacity of Older Individuals after Nut Supplementation (COINS), was led by Dr. Sze-Yen Tan, associate professor and nutrition researcher, at Deakin University's Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition. It involved 120 adults, ages 66 to 89, who were living independently in their community but were at risk for falls. Half of the participants were randomly assigned to the intervention group to eat 43 grams daily of a commercially available natural peanut butter, while the others continued their usual lifestyle, diet and exercise routines. (43 grams is approximately three tablespoons)

After six months, each group completed five, sit-to-stand tests. Due to greater lower-body muscle power, participants who were consuming peanut butter were able to complete the tests faster than the control group that did not eat the peanut butter1. And, while the peanut butter group increased their intake of protein and unsaturated fat, they did not experience weight gain.

"Being able to complete the test faster means greater muscle power," explains Dr. Tan. "Muscle power enables older people to perform activities of daily living, such as stair climbing and rising from a chair. Increased muscle power also reduces the risk of falls, which is a common reason for loss of independence, compromised quality of life and even premature death."

The research shows that peanut butter can be an easy and affordable way to improve nutrition and muscle power among older adults.

"One of the prevention strategies for older adults who are at high risk of falls is strength and resistance training, which focuses on preserving muscle and physical function," says Tan. "Our study shows that eating natural peanut butter, as a snack or part of a meal, can be used in combination with these therapies to further enhance muscle power and to improve nutrition at the same time."

Oftentimes, seniors turn to over-the-counter oral nutrition supplements to improve their dietary intake. However, these can be expensive, and the taste can be unfamiliar, leading to poor uptake.

"Peanut butter, which is a naturally rich source of nutrients, including protein and healthy fats, can be an accessible, affordable and palatable alternative to commercial oral nutrition supplements," adds Tan. "More importantly, peanut butter is familiar to most people, including seniors, and the butter form makes it suitable for those with dentition issues who might struggle to eat whole nuts."

Muscle Growth

In addition to the new findings from Deakin University, previous studies have shown the muscle benefits of peanut consumption for older adults, as well as athletes.

Research conducted in 2021 by Auburn University found that older, untrained individuals who included peanut powder in their resistance training regimen experienced a significant improvement in muscle growth and strength over a 12-week period compared to the control group2. In addition to protein, peanuts and peanut powder are rich sources of the amino acid leucine, which supports muscle building and repair3.

"This study suggests that pairing resistance training with supplemental peanut powder may be an effective plant-based protein solution to meet protein needs and perhaps slow or prevent age-related loss of muscle in older adults," says Dr. Roberts, a co-principal investigator on the study from Auburn University in the School of Kinesiology.

Increased Endurance

Two different research projects identified a link between peanut consumption and improved endurance.

A 2022 study found that eating 30 grams of peanuts with skins before prolonged exercise improved endurance performance and significantly improved workload in the endurance test4.

A 2023 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Nutrients found that the proteins in peanuts increased endurance and reduced fatigue after exercise by lowering oxidative stress5. Oxidative stress happens when harmful molecules, called free radicals, build up in the body faster than it can get rid of them. This can damage cells and lead to aging and diseases.

Lean Body Mass

A 2024 study published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise found that athletes who consumed peanuts and peanut butter in conjunction with resistance training experienced an improvement in lean body mass6.

"While the goal of some active individuals is to gain body mass to improve physical performance or better match opponents' size, many are nervous about adding calories because they don't want to end up with excess body fat," says Dr. Enette Larson-Meyer, PhD, RD, CSSD, FACSM, professor of Human Foods Nutrition and Exercise at Virginia Tech and senior author of the study. "Our study results showed that peanut and peanut butter may be particularly beneficial in ensuring more of the weight gain is lean body mass."

Weight Management

Other studies have found that eating peanuts and peanut butter regularly does not lead to total weight gain7. One possible reason is that peanuts promote satiety8. Peanuts are high in three macronutrients – protein, fiber and healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats – that can deliver a feeling of fullness. Peanut consumption has also been associated with a reduced risk of long-term obesity9, 10.

Research conducted by the University of South Australia and published online in Nutrients found daily consumption of lightly salted peanuts twice a day before meals led to weight loss, lowered blood pressure and improved fasting glucose levels11.

"A serving of peanuts delivers seven grams of plant-based protein, and protein is a key component for muscle health," says Dr. Samara Sterling, a nutrition scientist and research director for The Peanut Institute. "Multiple studies in the U.S. and abroad have shown that consuming peanuts and peanut butter regularly can help build and repair muscles, which is important at every stage of life."

For more health news, visit PeanutInstitute.com or follow Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and Pinterest .

Based in Albany, Ga., The Peanut Institute is a non-profit organization supporting nutrition research and developing educational programs to encourage healthful lifestyles that include peanuts and peanut products. The Peanut Institute pursues its mission through research programs, educational initiatives and the promotion of healthful lifestyles to consumers of all ages. As an independent forum, The Peanut Institute is uniquely positioned to work with all segments of the food industry, the research community, academia, consumer organizations and governmental institutions.

Sources

Feyesa I, Hettiarachchi J, Daly RM, George ES, Georgousopoulou EN, Scott D, Baguley BJ, Abbott G, Tan SY. Effects of Peanut Butter Supplementation on Older Adults' Physical Function: A 6-Month Randomised Controlled Trial. J Cachexia Sarcopenia Muscle. 2026 Feb;17(1):e70221. doi: 10.1002/jcsm.70221. PMID: 41632974; PMCID: PMC12867520. Lamb DA, Moore JH, Smith MA, Vann CG, Osburn SC, Ruple BA, Fox CD, Smith KS,

Altonji OM, Power ZM, Cerovsky AE, Ross CO, Cao AT, Goodlett MD, Huggins KW,

Fruge AD, Young KC, Roberts MD. The effects of resistance training with or without peanut protein supplementation on skeletal muscle and strength adaptations in older individuals. J Int Soc Sports Nutr. 2020 Dec 14;17(1):66. doi: 10.1186/s12970-020-00397-y. PMID: 33317565; PMCID: PMC7734909. Plotkin DL, Delcastillo K, Van Every DW, Tipton KD, Aragon AA, Schoenfeld BJ. Isolated Leucine and Branched-Chain Amino Acid Supplementation for Enhancing Muscular Strength and Hypertrophy: A Narrative Review. Int J Sport Nutr Exerc Metab. 2021 May 1;31(3):292-301. doi: 10.1123/ijsnem.2020-0356. Epub 2021 Mar 18. PMID: 33741748. Kato M, Omiya M, Horiuchi M, Kurata D. Ingestion of High-Oleic Peanut Improves Endurance Performance in Healthy Individuals. Evid Based Complement Alternat Med. 2022 Mar 10;2022:3757395. doi: 10.1155/2022/3757395. PMID: 35310027; PMCID: PMC8930216. Liu R, Li Z, Yu XC, Hu JN, Zhu N, Liu XR, Hao YT, Kang JW, Li Y. The Effects of Peanut Oligopeptides on Exercise-Induced Fatigue in Mice and Its Underlying Mechanism. Nutrients. 2023 Apr 2;15(7):1743. doi: 10.3390/nu15071743. PMID: 37049582. Sanchez AD, Reynolds JC, Marinik EL, Kolb RD, Lozano AJ, Davy BM, Hunter GR, Larson-Meyer DE. A Randomized Trial of Healthy Weight Gain in Athletic Individuals. Med Sci Sports Exerc. 2024 Mar 25. doi: 10.1249/MSS.0000000000003427. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 38537251. Baer DJ, Dalton M, Blundell J, Finlayson G, Hu FB. Nuts, Energy Balance and Body Weight. Nutrients. 2023 Feb 25;15(5):1162. doi: 10.3390/nu15051162. PMID: 36904160; PMCID: PMC10004756. Alper, C., Mattes, R. Effects of chronic peanut consumption on energy balance and hedonics. Int J Obes26, 1129–1137 (2002). https://doi.org/10.1038/sj.ijo.0802050 Mattes RD, Kris-Etherton PM, Foster GD. Impact of peanuts and tree nuts on body weight and healthy weight loss in adults. J Nutr. 2008 Sep;138(9):1741S-1745S. doi: 10.1093/jn/138.9.1741S. PMID: 18716179. Mattes RD, Kris-Etherton PM, Foster GD. Impact of peanuts and tree nuts on body weight and healthy weight loss in adults. J Nutr. 2008 Sep;138(9):1741S- 1745S. doi: 10.1093/jn/138.9.1741S. PMID: 18716179. Liu X, Li Y, Guasch-Ferré M, Willett WC, Drouin-Chartier JP, Bhupathiraju SN, Tobias DK. Changes in nut consumption influence long-term weight change in US men and women. BMJ Nutr Prev Health. 2019 Sep 23;2(2):90-99. doi: 10.1136/bmjnph-2019-000034. PMID: 33235963; PMCID: PMC7664489. Petersen KS, Murphy J, Whitbread J, Clifton PM, Keogh JB. The Effect of a Peanut-Enriched Weight Loss Diet Compared to a Low-Fat Weight Loss Diet on Body Weight, Blood Pressure, and Glycemic Control: A Randomized Controlled Trial. Nutrients. 2022; 14(14):2986. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu14142986

SOURCE The Peanut Institute