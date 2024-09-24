New Research from Maven Clinic Sheds Light on Differences Between Millennial and Gen X Experiences with Menopause in the Workplace

For the first time, new research shows one in three millennials experiencing menopause say symptoms have impacted their ability to perform at work

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic , the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, today released research examining the workplace needs of millennials entering menopause. Drawing on the responses of 1,050 millennials and Gen-Xers with perimenopause and menopause symptoms, "Millenopause at Work: Opportunities for the Newest Generation Entering Midlife" provides a guide on the needs of two generations, helping employers understand how to support employees experiencing menopause.

Millennials, the largest generation in the global workforce, are joining Gen X in navigating one of life's longest health journeys: menopause. One in five people in the U.S. workforce are in some phase of menopause transition, a health journey that brings symptoms ranging from weight gain to hot flashes often for over a decade, with global productivity losses amounting to $150 billion annually. Maven's findings show that both generations lack support for this multiyear phase of life, with 60% of millennials in perimenopause having not discussed their symptoms with a healthcare provider, compared to 35% of Gen Xers. Employers have an opportunity to engage and support a critical part of their workforce throughout the menopause transition, preparing them for decades of healthy aging to come.

Maven Clinic's newest research captures the unique sentiment of millennials navigating menopause, providing insights so employers can meet the near-term and future needs of their workforce. Key findings from the "Millenopause at Work: Opportunities for the Newest Generation Entering Midlife" research include:

Silent suffering is common and under the radar of many employers: Among those experiencing perimenopause or menopause, 44% of millennials and 34% of Gen X have avoided discussing their symptoms due to fear of being judged or stigmatized. 60% of millennials (compared to 35% of Gen Xers) have not discussed their symptoms with a healthcare provider. 62% of millennials fear discussing their menopause symptoms most with their employer—more than with their friends, family, or doctor.

Among those experiencing perimenopause or menopause, 44% of millennials and 34% of Gen X have avoided discussing their symptoms due to fear of being judged or stigmatized. 60% of millennials (compared to 35% of Gen Xers) have not discussed their symptoms with a healthcare provider. 62% of millennials fear discussing their menopause symptoms most with their employer—more than with their friends, family, or doctor. Symptoms are impacting productivity at work: One in three (33%) millennials experiencing menopause symptoms say their symptoms have impacted their ability to perform at work. Of those respondents, nearly one in six (15%) have switched to a less demanding career as a result; 28% have avoided taking on new projects; 40% have missed work for healthcare appointments; and 19% haven't been able to return in-person to their office.

One in three (33%) millennials experiencing menopause symptoms say their symptoms have impacted their ability to perform at work. Of those respondents, nearly one in six (15%) have switched to a less demanding career as a result; 28% have avoided taking on new projects; 40% have missed work for healthcare appointments; and 19% haven't been able to return in-person to their office. Employers can break the cycle: 29% of millennials and 26% of Gen Xers experiencing perimenopause or menopause say they feel unsupported around managing their symptoms in the workplace. 76% of millennials say that having or getting a menopause benefit would impact their desire to stay with their current employer.

"Though millennials are relatively new to menopause, their problems are not: they join Gen X in discovering how poorly equipped both the modern workplace and doctor's office are to ease this life transition," said Dr. Neel Shah, Chief Medical Officer of Maven Clinic. "At Maven, we are proud to support employers in ensuring that mid-career and senior women in the workplace receive the menopause care they need to thrive."

Maven Clinic is the leading global family benefits partner of 2,000 employers and health plans, with one digital platform that spans the entire reproductive lifecycle from Fertility & Family Building through Maternity & Newborn Care and Parenting & Pediatrics. Menopause & Midlife Health is Maven's fastest growing product, with 300% year-over-year growth. Maven's program not only supports members with symptom management through prescriptions and holistic care, but also helps members achieve their long-term health and career goals through personalized content and classes, dynamic community forums and a 24/7 specialist network, which includes OB-GYNs, Urologists, Mental Health providers, Nutritionists, Sex Coaches, Career Coaches, and more.

