New Research from NFP Highlights Opportunity for Employers to Boost Retirement Readiness Through Financial Professionals

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty broker and benefits consultant, today released its 2025 NFP U.S. Retirement Trend Report, which reveals a critical gap in retirement benefits utilization: while 89 percent of employees trust financial advisors made available by their employer, much fewer (41 percent) engage with them.

The report noted that only 36 percent of surveyed employees have access to one-on-one meetings with financial advisors through their employer. However, nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of these workers find this retirement planning resource very helpful. For plan sponsors, this research presents an opportunity to enhance financial wellness by integrating financial advisors into their benefits strategy.

The report's findings illustrate a confidence crisis in retirement preparedness, with only one in three (33 percent) workers confident about achieving a comfortable retirement despite widespread access to employer-sponsored retirement plans. Economic pressures, rising costs and a lack of clarity around retirement needs are eroding employee trust and engagement.

"The issue isn't a lack of effort," said Jessica Espinoza, national practice leader, Retirement Advisory, NFP. "Two in five workers are either deprioritizing retirement or unable to save at all. Even among those trying to save, most aren't sure what 'on track' actually looks like."

The research also found that 55 percent of employees have negative mindsets associated with retirement planning, such as feeling overwhelmed, unprepared and scared. This financial stress is also affecting workers' mental health (48 percent), family relationships (43 percent) and physical wellbeing (32 percent).

"In today's uncertain economy, people are increasingly focused on maintaining day-to-day financial security," said Stephen Jans, national practice leader, Wealth Management, NFP. "This creates a key opportunity for employers to provide retirement planning support through education, digital tools and advisor access that empower employees to take control of their financial future."

The Employer's Role: From Offering to Engaging

While 86 percent of employers offer at least one investment vehicle and 73 percent provide 401(k) plans, a critical awareness gap persists. Nearly half (45 percent) of surveyed employees aren't aware of their employer's retirement planning resources. Just one-quarter fully understand their available investment options, though among those who do, three-quarters (76 percent) are actively engaged in their plans, demonstrating the power of education and clarity.

"Access alone isn't enough," said Espinoza. "When employees understand their benefits, they're far more likely to use them. Awareness and education are just as important as the benefits themselves."

Despite high trust in financial professionals, many employees hesitate to engage, reporting concerns about affordability (32 percent), fear of sales pressure (28 percent) and data privacy (21 percent).

"Employees have concerns that keep them from meeting with financial advisors," said Jans. "If financial guidance feels intimidating or transactional, employees opt out, leaving the valuable support untouched. But when financial professionals are introduced as genuine partners focused solely on helping employees succeed, they become far more approachable."

Building a Culture of Retirement Readiness

The format or method of meeting with a financial professional matters. The report shows employees are most likely to engage when financial guidance is comfortable, private and flexible. Many prefer online educational resources (58 percent) and one-on-one advisor meetings (57 percent).

"Employers can make a meaningful difference by reframing the financial wellness experience to reflect what employees truly value," said Jans. "When financial professionals guide employees in personalized savings strategies, clarify fiduciary responsibilities and uphold confidentiality, they help reinforce trust between employer and employee."

The research underscores that retirement readiness is not just a financial concern — it's a business imperative, wellbeing priority and trust-building opportunity.

"The findings make it clear that addressing retirement readiness effectively demands a shared commitment from employers, employees and financial advisors working in partnership," said Espinoza. "With the right resources, personalization and access in place, the future stops being something to fear for employees and becomes something to plan for."

