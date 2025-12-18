NFP Appoints Adam Favale to Serve as Next Head of Mergers & Acquisitions, Reinforcing Continued Growth in Middle Market

Seasoned deal leader will drive the firm's middle market growth engine

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker and benefits consultant, today announced the appointment of Adam Favale to executive vice president and head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Favale, based in New York City, will report to Michael Goldman, president and chief operating officer of NFP. His appointment follows the sale of Wealthspire Advisors, Fiducient Advisors, Newport Private Wealth and related platforms to Madison Dearborn Partners, which closed on October 30.

Adam Favale is EVP and head of M&A at NFP.

"With Adam stepping into this executive leadership role, we're reinforcing our commitment to growth through acquisition," said Goldman. "We have a robust Risk Capital and Human Capital pipeline and Adam's leadership and experience with opportunity identification, deal alignment and portfolio optimization will accelerate our momentum, ensuring M&A will remain a core element of our middle market growth story."

Favale joined NFP in 2010 serving as a leader on the M&A team for over 15 years. He previously spent over six years as vice president corporate finance at FGIC, an entity ultimately sold by GE Capital. Adam began his career at GE Capital in their prestigious Financial Management Program. Favale brings an impressive mix of strategic vision, integration expertise, cultural sensitivity and talent recruitment to this role which focuses on firms with specialties across P&C insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

"I'm honored to transition to the role of EVP, head of M&A, and look forward to partnering across the enterprise with our talented teams to identify strategic opportunities that accelerate growth and create lasting value," said Favale. "I'm excited to shape the future of our firm by advancing our value proposition for independent, middle market firms."

