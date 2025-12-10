New Research from Shed Reveals How Americans Are Really Trying to Lose Weight

From intermittent fasting to GLP-1s, Americans are rethinking how they lose weight—and what "healthy" really looks like

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a national survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, Shed found that while 76% of Americans have tried to lose weight in the past year, fewer than a third kept it off. Meanwhile, nearly one in three Americans (29%) skipped eating for 24+ hours, with rates even higher among Gen Z. Despite the popularity of newer methods, traditional tools like calorie tracking (51%) and intermittent fasting (45%) remain core to many people's routines.

"There's no one way to lose weight anymore," said Morley Baker, CEO at Shed. "People are overwhelmed with options, and they're balancing cultural pressure with medical advice, online trends, and emotional health. Our research shows that while GLP-1s and high-tech solutions are gaining ground, most Americans still rely on more familiar—but often unsustainable—approaches."

Key Findings

33% of Americans say friends and family most influenced their interest in GLP-1s—more than fast results, medical advice, or social media.

say friends and family most influenced their interest in GLP-1s—more than fast results, medical advice, or social media. Gen Z is leading extreme behavior trends : 38% have fasted 24+ hours, and 33% have tried 1,000-calorie diets.

: 38% have fasted 24+ hours, and 33% have tried 1,000-calorie diets. 25% of Gen Z say they would buy weight-loss injections online without a prescription.

say they would buy weight-loss injections online without a prescription. Millennials are the biggest spenders , with 1 in 3 spending over $500 annually on weight-loss efforts.

, with 1 in 3 spending over $500 annually on weight-loss efforts. 47% of Americans don't trust the weight-loss industry , yet nearly half say they feel pressured to lose weight quickly.

, yet nearly half say they feel pressured to lose weight quickly. 80% of respondents agree the industry should shift its focus toward sustainable health, not rapid results.

From social pressure to emotional fatigue

The data also reveals the growing emotional and financial toll of weight-loss attempts. Nearly 40% of Gen Z described their efforts as emotionally exhausting, and 29% said their behavior felt obsessive or hard to control. At the same time, influencers and online trends play an outsized role: 43% of Gen Z rely on social media for information about GLP-1s—more than any other source.

"People don't just need better products—they need better information," added Baker. "We're helping people make clear, informed choices about their health."

The Study Methodology

The research is based on a 2025 national survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, analyzing behavioral, demographic, and generational trends in weight-loss methods, motivations, and barriers. Full data breakdowns and media assets are available upon request.

About Shed

Shed is a health and wellness brand dedicated to helping individuals unlock their best selves through premium nutrition products, health coaching, and wellness solutions. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and effective delivery systems, Shed empowers people to take charge of their health and achieve their goals. Learn more at www.tryshed.com .

