Shed Unveils Advanced Fiber+ to Revolutionize Digestive Health and Wellness
Nov 18, 2025, 08:42 ET
New fiber supplement combines prebiotics, probiotics, and herbs for optimal digestive health and comfort
SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shed announced the launch of Advanced Fiber+, a comprehensive supplement designed to support metabolic health, curb cravings, promote digestive motility, and nurture a balanced gut microbiome. This synergistic blend of soluble and insoluble fibers, prebiotics, probiotics, and herbs is thoughtfully formulated to minimize bloating and promote everyday comfort.
"Maintaining digestive health is essential for overall wellness, but we wanted to create a product that not only helps with digestion but also improves comfort and balance," said Morley Baker, CEO of Shed. "Advanced Fiber+ is crafted to seamlessly integrate into daily routines, offering essential fiber and gut-supporting nutrients in one easy-to-use product. Whether you're looking to curb cravings, support metabolic function, or maintain a balanced gut microbiome, Advanced Fiber+ is a simple and effective solution."
Key Benefits of Advanced Fiber+:
- Supports metabolic health: Helps promote optimal digestion and balanced metabolism.
- Curbs cravings: The fiber blend aids in appetite regulation, helping to control hunger.
- Promotes digestive motility: Supports smooth digestive function and regularity.
- Nurtures a balanced gut microbiome: The inclusion of prebiotics, probiotics, and herbs supports a healthy gut environment.
- Minimizes bloating: Thoughtfully formulated to provide digestive comfort without bloating.
How It Works
Advanced Fiber+ combines the power of both soluble and insoluble fibers, which work together to support digestion and regulate bowel movements. The prebiotics and probiotics included help cultivate a balanced microbiome, contributing to better gut health and overall well-being. Additionally, the carefully selected herbs support digestive motility while helping to curb cravings, making it a perfect addition to any wellness routine.
Usage and Availability
Advanced Fiber+ is available for purchase now, with a retail price of $34.99. For those who prefer regular shipments, Subscribe & Save pricing is available at $26.24. Each container includes enough product for 28servings.
About Shed
Shed is a health and wellness brand dedicated to helping individuals unlock their best selves through premium nutrition products, health coaching, and wellness solutions. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and effective delivery systems, Shed empowers people to take charge of their health and achieve their goals. Learn more attryshed.com.
Media Contact
Alex Koritz
[email protected]
Jamie Neider
8015205785
[email protected]
