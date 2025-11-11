Shed Expands Wellness and Weight-Management Services to Puerto Rico

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shed , a provider of wellness and weight-management programs , today announced that its products and services are now available in Puerto Rico. The expansion brings Shed's personalized coaching, clinician-guided care, and daily nutrition products to customers across the island through direct delivery and virtual support.

"With every expansion, our mission remains the same: make wellness accessible, sustainable, and rooted in human support," said Morley Baker, CEO of Shed. "We are excited to serve Puerto Rico and help more individuals build health routines that fit their daily lives."

Shed's programs are designed to provide guidance and accountability, with an emphasis on long-term habit formation. Offerings available in Puerto Rico include:

Clinician-guided weight-management programs, including GLP-1 solutions

solutions One-on-one wellness and nutrition coaching

Subscription plans and direct-to-door delivery

"We focus on solutions that people feel confident using every day—not trends or quick fixes," added Baker. "This expansion allows us to support more people with tools built for consistency and long-term progress."

Availability

Shed services are now open to residents across Puerto Rico. Customers can sign up for clinician evaluations, coaching, and product deliveries at www.tryshed.com .

About Shed

Shed is a health and wellness brand dedicated to helping individuals unlock their best selves through nutrition support, health and wellness coaching, and weight-management care. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and sustainable results, Shed empowers people to take charge of their health with personalized guidance at every step. Learn more at tryshed.com .

Disclaimer: This information is for general purposes only and is not medical advice. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and should only be used under a licensed healthcare provider's supervision. Individual results may vary. Consult a licensed healthcare provider before using any prescription or wellness products mentioned

