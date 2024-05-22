In alignment with the 90% of homeowners who place high importance on their outdoor living spaces, TruGreen commissioned a study for Mental Health Awareness Month to explore the relationship between American homeowners' well-being and their lawns

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGreen, the largest provider of lawn care services in the U.S., has announced the results of a new survey conducted in collaboration with Talker Research. The study aimed to understand the connection homeowners feel with their outdoor spaces, focusing on the factors that contribute to and relieve stress and anxiety.

New Research from TruGreen Reveals the Positive Impact of the Outdoors on Mental Health

"We know there are a lot of stressors in people's daily lives, but lawn care maintenance doesn't need to be one of them," said Brian Feldman, Senior Director of Operations at TruGreen. "There are a number of studies on the mental health benefits of the outdoors, and by partnering with a professional service, homeowners can get back to what they enjoy – or need – most to boost their well-being while we handle maintaining their yard."

Survey highlights include:

American homeowners are stressed . Adulting presents a set of challenges, with a considerable percentage of respondents identifying that the biggest stressors of daily American life are finances (52%), current events (37%), health (37%), and relationships (29%).

Adulting presents a set of challenges, with a considerable percentage of respondents identifying that the biggest stressors of daily American life are finances (52%), current events (37%), health (37%), and relationships (29%). The effect of unkempt outdoor spaces negatively impacts well-being. 27% of respondents believe that untidy outdoor spaces have a significant negative impact on their ability to enjoy the outdoors, which, in turn, contributes to increased stress levels.

27% of respondents believe that untidy outdoor spaces have a significant negative impact on their ability to enjoy the outdoors, which, in turn, contributes to increased stress levels. Homeowners are striving to increase their vitamin D for their mental health. Seven in ten Americans have made a conscious decision to spend more time outside to improve their mental health.

Seven in ten Americans have made a conscious decision to spend more time outside to improve their mental health. What five minutes outside can do for your mental health. An overwhelming 94% of respondents agreed that simply going outside can help them relax, with over half (54%) reporting that stepping out when stressed or anxious can lead to feeling more relaxed in under five minutes.

An overwhelming 94% of respondents agreed that simply going outside can help them relax, with over half (54%) reporting that stepping out when stressed or anxious can lead to feeling more relaxed in under five minutes. Outdoor hobbies are anxiety-relievers. Spending time outdoors engaging in activities such as breathing fresh air (54%), going on a walk (53%), gardening (28%), and grounding (17%) have been identified as methods to help people calm down.

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans with outdoor spaces was commissioned by TruGreen between April 16 and April 22, 2024. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, who employs members of the Market Research Society and has corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

For more information about TruGreen, visit TruGreen.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About TruGreen

Founded in 1973, TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider, providing lawn, tree and shrub and pest services focused on exceeding its customers' needs. The company operates more than 290 locations across the United States and Canada, with more than 14,000 employees. TruGreen is the partner with the local, tailored solutions and science-driven expertise needed to help each outdoor living space look and feel its very best. For 50 years, TruGreen has stayed committed to making its customers' outdoor living space a place they can be proud of. For more information about TruGreen, visit TruGreen.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and X.

SOURCE TruGreen