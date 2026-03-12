New Research from WiCyS and FourOne Insights Reveals Skills-Based Cyber Talent Practices Can Deliver Over $125,000 in ROI Per Employee

Joint report shows mentorship, skills-based promotion, and third-party partnerships dramatically improve retention, hiring speed, and women's advancement in cybersecurity

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), the nonprofit organization dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity, and FourOne Insights released a new research report, The ROI of Resilience: How Cybersecurity Talent Management Best Practices Improve the Bottom Line, revealing that skills-based, talent-friendly workforce practices deliver significant financial returns while strengthening retention, leadership pipelines, and workforce resilience.

Based on employer survey data, labor market analytics, and qualitative insights, the report quantifies the business impact of talent strategies long discussed but rarely measured. The findings demonstrate that the most effective practices generate measurable ROI while expanding advancement opportunities, particularly for women in cybersecurity.

Key Findings

Skills-based talent practices deliver more than $125,000 in ROI per cybersecurity employee.

Employers using mentorship programs, personalized learning pathways, and skills-informed workforce planning realize savings primarily through faster hiring and longer employee tenure.

Mentorship and skills-based development increase retention by up to 18%.

Organizations offering formal mentorship and personalized, skills-based learning pathways see some of the largest gains in employee tenure, reducing turnover in high-demand cyber roles.

Skills-based promotion practices drive 10 - 20% higher representation of women in cyber leadership.

Promotion panels, internal skills profiles, and formal mentorship programs are strongly correlated with increased female representation in management and leadership positions.

High-ROI talent practices remain underutilized across the industry.

Despite their financial and workforce benefits, no top-performing practice is used by more than 55% of organizations, leaving significant value and talent potential untapped.

Third-party partnerships accelerate hiring and reduce productivity losses.

Employers that provide access to professional organizations like WiCyS fill cybersecurity roles 16% faster, retain employees longer, and avoid more than $70,000 per worker in lost productivity.

"The data is clear. Workforce resilience is no longer a soft HR issue. It is a measurable business advantage," said Lynn Dohm, Executive Director of WiCyS. "Organizations that invest in skills-based, transparent, and talent-friendly practices are strengthening their cyber teams, improving financial performance, and opening leadership pathways that have historically been closed."

"Cybersecurity leaders often talk about talent challenges in abstract terms," said Will Markow, Research Director at FourOne Insights. "This research puts real numbers behind what works. Skills-based practices are not just better for workers. They materially reduce hiring friction, improve retention, and deliver clear financial returns for organizations operating in an increasingly constrained labor market."

The report comes as cybersecurity leaders face intensifying pressure from talent shortages, rapid skill evolution driven by AI and automation, and persistent demographic headwinds. According to the research, expanding advancement pathways and grounding promotion decisions in objective skills data are essential to sustaining long-term cyber resilience.

The full report also outlines best practices for employers, policymakers, and industry partners to adopt scalable, skills-based talent strategies that improve both workforce outcomes and bottom-line results.

About WiCyS

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant given to Tennessee Tech University in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events and resources for its community and members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, Bloomberg, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Google, Lockheed Martin, Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Adobe, Flare, Microsoft, MITRE Corporation, Navy Federal Credit Union, PayPal, PepsiCo., PSEG Services, Tenable. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

About FourOne Insights

FourOne Insights is a research and advisory firm focused on the future of work and the impact of emerging technologies on jobs, skills, and organizations. We help companies, training providers, government agencies, and nonprofits understand workforce trends, make data-driven decisions, and prepare for rapid change. Through research, analytics, and strategic guidance, we equip leaders with the insights they need to anticipate disruption and build a resilient, future-ready workforce. Learn more at www.fouroneinsights.com.

