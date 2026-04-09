Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) Opens Registration for WiCyS Virtual 2026: Live from Everywhere

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the recruitment, retention, and advancement of women in cybersecurity, announced that registration is open for WiCyS Virtual 2026: Live from Everywhere.

WiCyS 2026 Virtual Conference

Taking place April 22–23, 2026, WiCyS Virtual 2026 builds on the momentum of the organization's in-person conference held in March, expanding access to professional development, CPEs, technical education, and career advancement opportunities across the cybersecurity community. The virtual event is designed to deliver additional value with 29 live sessions and five recorded keynotes, ensuring fresh content and new perspectives for attendees.

"Our virtual conference continues to play a critical role in expanding access to cybersecurity education and community," said Lynn Dohm, Executive Director of WiCyS. "By offering flexible, global participation and meaningful engagement opportunities, we are helping more individuals connect, learn, and advance in this field."

Participants will have access to 29 live sessions presented via Zoom, taking place:

April 22 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm CT

April 23 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm CT

In addition, attendees will be able to view five recorded keynotes from the in-person conference, extending learning opportunities beyond the live sessions. The full agenda is now live and available for exploration.

Building on the success of last year's event, WiCyS will once again host its Virtual Career Fair (VCF) with expanded access. The 2026 event will feature two primary VCF sessions open to all attendees on April 23 from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm CT, along with an additional early-access session on April 22 from 5:00 am to 7:00 am CT. This schedule ensures attendees can fully participate in both educational sessions and career networking without overlap.

Interactive chat features will be active and moderated throughout the event, enabling meaningful engagement between attendees, speakers, and sponsors. All session recordings will be available for one month following the event, allowing participants to revisit content and deepen their learning experience.

Registration for WiCyS Virtual 2026 is open, with member pricing available through April 17 at 5:00 pm CT and non-member pricing closing on April 20 at 5:00 pm CT. Fees are set at $100 for WiCyS members, $200 for non-members, and $20 for WiCyS student members. Non-member student registration is not available.

To register and view the full agenda, visit: https://www.wicys.org/events/wicys-2026/wicys-virtual/

Sponsorship Opportunities Available

WiCyS invites prospective sponsors to engage with its global community of cybersecurity professionals. Sponsoring WiCyS Virtual 2026 provides valuable recruiting opportunities, brand visibility, and access to a broad network of industry leaders. Each sponsor will receive two virtual conference passes, while academic sponsors will receive two virtual conference passes, two student passes, and a 30% discount.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, email [email protected].

About WiCyS

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant given to Tennessee Tech University in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events and resources for its community and members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, Bloomberg, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Google, Lockheed Martin, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, SentinelOne. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

SOURCE Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)