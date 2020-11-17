New Research Identifies Long-Term Benefits of Incorporating Ceramides into Baby Skincare

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceramides are found naturally in skin as early as prenatal development and according to a newly published study in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology titled, "A Consensus About the Importance of Ceramide-Containing Skincare for Normal and Sensitive Skin Conditions in Neonates and Infants," using ceramide-infused products on baby skin may have long-term benefits lasting into adulthood. Beyond neonatal and infant development, the research showed that incorporating moisturizers and cleansers with ceramides can help prevent ceramide depletion and dermatologic issues that are common in adulthood, such as atopic dermatitis.

The study analyzed the role of ceramides in the vernix caseosa, a natural protective layer produced during prenatal growth that is made up of water, protein and healthy fats, including ceramides. Since the vernix caseosa is removed after birth, it becomes critical that those ceramides continue to be restored to support a baby's skin barrier.

Pediatric Dermatologist and Dermatologic Surgeon Latanya Benjamin is one of the seven experts on a panel of dermatologists who developed statements on the role that moisturizers with ceramides play on a baby's skin health. Therapeutic skincare brand CeraVe® is partnering with Dr. Benjamin to educate on how to care for baby skin and why she recommends the CeraVe® line of ceramide-infused baby products for her patients.

"Baby skin is different than adult skin, and a key characteristic of baby skin is its delicacy while developing, which results in more susceptibility to dryness and common conditions like eczema," said Dr. Benjamin. "While ceramides are naturally found in baby skin beginning in the third trimester of pregnancy, they should play a pivotal role in a baby's daily care routine, as utilizing products with ceramides from birth, like those in the CeraVe® Baby line, can help replenish the protective barrier and restore hydration as the skin matures."

As a therapeutic skincare authority rooted in ceramides since its inception, CeraVe® was revolutionary in expanding the mass market accessibility of dermatologist-developed skincare formulas that include the essential ingredient. Each product in the CeraVe® portfolio, including those in the CeraVe® Baby Line, contains a blend of three essential ceramides to help restore and repair the skin's barrier. The brand's name sake ingredient, in conjunction with patented technology, helps to ensure long-lasting moisture and protection, and make healthy skin attainable for all skin types, including the most sensitive of babies.

As the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand, CeraVe® offers a full portfolio of therapeutic and restorative products for all skin types, conditions and ages, including the CeraVe® Baby Line that was specifically formulated to meet the needs of delicate baby skin. With each product enriched with ceramides and accepted by The National Eczema Association, the line has every baby skincare need covered, from a Wash & Shampoo that cleanses both skin and hair to a Baby Healing Ointment that treats diaper rash, as well as moisturizers and a mineral sunscreen for all-day hydration and protection.

"Seeing a child suffer with skin conditions can create anxiety for any parent, and there is a lot of confusion in the market on how to relieve these unique skin concerns babies experience," said Derrick Booker, Vice President of Marketing at CeraVe®. "Parents are seeking relief they can trust, which is why we pride ourselves on offering affordable, dermatologist-developed products with three essential ceramides that are specifically formulated for the needs of babies' delicate skin, giving everyone in the family access to our formulas' restorative and replenishing benefits."

