New Research: Smart Tech Retrofits Move from Optional Upgrade to Strategic Necessity for Multifamily Owners

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates, in partnership with RealPage, has released a new white paper, "Modernizing Multifamily: Retrofitting Smart Technology for Efficiency and Competitiveness," with custom research findings and action items for multifamily owners, operators, and asset managers evaluating retrofit strategies.

The white paper is based on primary interviews of ten multifamily owners and operators. Parks Associates, in partnership with RealPage, conducted these virtual interviews to explore the strategic drivers behind the smart technology retrofit wave and the highest-impact opportunities across connectivity, risk reduction, and resident experience.

In the current market, cost savings measures are of great importance to properties looking to protect their margins, especially in today's challenging fiscal environment where multifamily operating expenses have surged by nearly 40% since 2019. Owners are facing intense pressure to find sustainable ways to protect their margins.

Technologies such as water leak detectors, modernized access control systems, and smart utility solutions are "low-hanging fruits" that offer the greatest returns. Leading MDU owners or operators who have already implemented these solutions report either an "immediate" ROI or one within a five-year payback period.

By targeting solutions like water leak detectors, smart access control, and smart thermostats, operators can mitigate these rising costs while simultaneously boosting asset value.

"Utilizing smart technology in multifamily properties is a win-win for the residents and owners," said Dennis Kyle, Senior Vice President, Smart Building at RealPage. "The research done in conjunction with Parks Associates shows that a strategic approach to retrofitting properties ensures they are carrying the properties into the future while making residents' lives easier."

Key findings from the white paper:

Water leak detectors can cut 25% of water-related maintenance tickets and save $20,000-$30,000 per prevented incident.

48% of apartment residents feel that the ability to unlock doors or gates by tapping a phone or watch is "important" when looking for a new home.

Parks Associates consumer surveys of multifamily residents find a 60-point difference in net promoter scores between residents who are satisfied versus dissatisfied with their smart amenity packages.

Resident amenity fees for packages may range from $45-$60 per month or be included in base rent, depending on local market.

Bulk internet packages save residents an average of $15 per month compared to retail plans.

"Smart technology retrofitting will increasingly determine asset performance as the market shifts, with technology resetting cost and profitability expectations," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Increasingly, properties are turning to smart technologies to keep up with competitors. As a result, retrofits are shifting from optional upgrades to strategic requirements."

The white paper emphasizes that owners and operators are best able to leverage the potential of proptech by identifying and taking advantage of the low-hanging fruit in their portfolios. The research highlights the important role that the right technology partner makes in deployments.

"Modernizing Multifamily: Retrofitting Smart Technology for Efficiency and Competitiveness" is available for download. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113.

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets. https://www.parksassociates.com

