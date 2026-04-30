Industry Leaders at 30th Annual CONNECTIONS™: The Connected Home Conference Address AI Data Security and Trusted Smart Home Experiences

72% of US internet households are concerned about AI data security and privacy; 30% say AI-focused marketing reduces purchase likelihood

PLANO, Texas, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' flagship study, Connected Consumer Privacy & Security in the AI Era, a survey of 8,000 US internet households, finds that as connected devices, digital services, and artificial intelligence (AI) become embedded in everyday life, consumer concerns about data use, surveillance, and digital vulnerability continue to grow. Parks Associates will explore these findings at the 30th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 5-7, at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara in Santa Clara.

Parks Associates: Consumer Attitudes on Data Security CONNECTIONS™: The Connected Home Conference

While 58% of US internet households now use generative AI tools, up from 40% in 2024, trust remains a critical barrier. The research shows 72% of consumers are concerned about the data security and privacy implications of AI, and 71% doubt society's ability to use AI responsibly. These concerns are influencing purchasing behavior, with 30% of consumers reporting that AI-forward marketing makes them less likely to purchase a product, up from 24% in 2024.

"AI adoption is accelerating, but trust is not keeping pace," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Consumers are increasingly focused on how their data is used, who they trust with that data, and whether AI-enabled services deliver clear and transparent value."

The CONNECTIONS™ keynote panel, "AI-Driven Growth: Solving the Smart Home Experience Gap," on May 5, moderated by Jennifer Kent, SVP and Principal Analyst, Parks Associates, will examine how AI can reduce friction, improve reliability, and drive engagement in smart home experiences, with the following industry leaders:

Olivier Bernard, Worldwide Go-To-Market Leader, IoT Services, Amazon Web Services

Gilles Drieu, SVP & Chief Technology Officer, ADT

Peter Levinson, VP of Product, Arity

Todd Mozer, Founder & CEO, Sensory, Inc.

The same day, CONNECTIONS™ will feature "Round Tables – AI-Driven KPIs & Best Practices for the Smart Home," which includes interactive discussions with industry leaders on defining key performance indicators for AI-enabled products and services:

Elizabeth Tobey, CMO, TechSee

Christopher LaPre, IoT Strategic Advisor, IntentIoT.com

Bruce Nordman, Energy & Technology Leader

Reza Raji, iControl founder and IoT, Physical AI Veteran

Bill Scheffler, Founder VP Sales, Trident IoT

Elizabeth Tobey, CMO, TechSee

Ken Wacks, President, Home, Building, and Utility Systems

CONNECTIONS™ Sponsors:

Research: Alarm.com, Silicon Labs

Platinum: Kwikset; Origin; Rapid Response Monitoring; Raymond James; TechSee; Vivint, an NRG Company

Reception: Johnson Controls

Registration: Becklar

Wi-Fi: SkyBell

Event: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Aqara, Ayla Networks, BlueConnect Partners, eero, Ensure Protect, Gentex, Integrated Systems Technology, Ivani, MarketBetter, Plume, Plumerai, RealPage, Samsung SmartThings, Telecom Design, Thread Group, Ubiety, Ubiquiti, Xthings, Z-Wave Alliance

Breakfast, Lunch, and Break: Arity, Calix, Kwikset, Moen, Morse Micro

Supporting: Sensors Converge, The Monitoring Association

Registration is open for the conference. For more information, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein.

About CONNECTIONS™

CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference brings industry leaders together to provide insights and business forecasting about the adoption of technology, including broadband, smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation.

Parks Associates will host the 30th annual CONNECTIONS™ on May 5-7, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara.

CONNECTIONS™ provides ongoing insights throughout the year with virtual and in-person conference sessions. Parks Associates' analyst team leads the conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

CONNECTIONS™ is a pivotal platform for partnerships and exploring the future of technology adoption and its impact on consumers and businesses. www.connectionsus.com

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates