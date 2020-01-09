New Resources For Litigation Finance Available Via Bloomberg Law

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the availability of a series of new resources to help legal professionals navigate the complex world of litigation finance. These resources include two enhancements to the Bloomberg Law platform as well as a free online hub for litigation finance resources and information. For more information and to request a demo, please visit https://pro.bloomberglaw.com/request-demo-legal-research/?trackingcode=BLAW204617.

The newly released Practical Guidance for litigation finance covers funding terms and structures, legal ethics, client types, and more. Bloomberg Law's Litigation Finance Practical Guidance resources include overviews, checklists, comparison tables, and a glossary that walk attorneys through the varied aspects of the litigation finance industry and the financing process.

Along with Practical Guidance for litigation finance, a new In Focus: Litigation Finance page is now available. In Focus pages provide a timely, closer look at specific issues driving change in legal and business markets. In Focus: Litigation Finance provides litigation, transactional, and broker-dealer resources, and also highlights the results from Bloomberg Law's 2019 Commercial Litigation Finance Survey, which examines the scope, process, and expectations around financing litigations.

Bloomberg Law also launched a free online hub for its resources and information about litigation finance. The site allows users to gain a quick understanding of this developing topic, including finding out how law firms, clients, and corporate counsel are utilizing third-party funders to share the risks and rewards of litigation. Bloomberg Law's market survey executive summary, including data about the litigation finance market, key practice areas affected, and common negotiated terms, is available for download from this site. Visit the hub here: https://pro.bloomberglaw.com/litigation-finance/.

"Litigation finance is a complex industry that is growing in scope and demand," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "The newest expansions to Bloomberg Law's Practical Guidance and the new In Focus page significantly increase our resources on this topic in order to assist our clients in meeting their litigation finance needs."

As with all enhancements to the Bloomberg Law platform, the expanded Practical Guidance collection and In Focus page are available to current subscribers at no additional cost.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of comprehensive primary and secondary source material, real-time news, expert analysis, time-saving practice tools including Practical Guidance, market data, and business intelligence. For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law

Related Links

http://pro.bloomberglaw.com

